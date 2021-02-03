During the winter, staying inside and binge-watching Netflix is always a popular, feel-good activity, but this activity has become more prevalent with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, scammers may be taking advantage of this opportunity. BBB has received numerous reports of a text message scam attempting to trick would-be Netflix watchers into a “free” trial for a year.
This scam works like this: You receive a text message that says something like, “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is offering everyone a free year of service to help you stay at home. Click the link to sign up.”
While this sounds like a great deal, it also sounds a little too good to be true. When you click the link, you’ll be directed to a website to enter your personal information, to “start your trial.” But this website is a scam, a legitimate-looking website that will deliver your sensitive information directly into the hands of a scammer. You also may be charged for services you never receive because the scammer is not associated with Netflix.
There are many legitimate businesses beginning to use text message as a method to communicate with customers, so scammers have capitalized on this opportunity and developed their own SMS cons. These scams are called “smishing” scams.
The BBB offers some helpful tips to protect yourself against “smishing” scams:
• Don’t believe every text you receive. As a general rule, companies can’t send you text messages unless you opt in to receive them. If you receive a text message from a company you haven’t given permission to contact you in this way, proceed with caution.
• Go straight to the source. If an offer seems strange, or too good to be true, contact the company directly by looking up their official contact information online. Call or email customer service to find out if the text message you received is legitimate.
• Take a close look at web addresses. If you follow a link in a text message that you believe is legitimate, examine the web address carefully before you take any action to make sure you are visiting a company’s official website and not a look-alike.
• Ignore instructions to text “STOP” or “NO.” Even if you realize the message is a scam, don’t text back for any reason. Scammers may want you to text back to verify that your phone number is an active one. Instead, simply block the number so you won’t receive messages from it in the future.
• Change your password. Even if you don’t fall for this scam, Netflix advises its customers to change their password if they’ve been targeted. Click here for more tips from Netflix.
If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
