ALBION — Why did Corey Miller leave a supervisor’s position with the city of Fort Wayne’s street department?
“Just a change of pace,” Miller said. “I felt I had done all I could do in Fort Wayne.”
For Miller, who became the town of Albion’s street superintendent in January 2020, the pace is going to quicken — at least for the time being.
Beginning July 1, Miller will take over as the interim town manager.
On June 8, the Avilla Town Council unanimously voted to hire current Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker as its new town manager. Woenker will replace Bill Ley, who is retiring. Woenker’s first day will be July 6.
Woenker had served as the town manager for Waterloo from March 2014 through December 2019 when she took the Albion job vacated by Stefen Wynn, who left for a similar position in Florida.
Woenker’s last day in Albion will be June 30.
Woenker reported to the council June 22 that none of the town’s employees had applied for the town manager’s job. She received permission to advertise for a new town manager for the town.
Until that time, someone needs to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of town manager, filling such functions as signing permits and other duties required by town ordinance to be handled by the town manager.
On June 22, Councilman Darold Smolinske motioned to name Miller to the post. Councilwoman Chris Magnuson provided the second, and Council members Vicki Jellison and John Morr also voted in favor.
Miller will retain his role as street superintendent, and other department heads will be picking up the slack in other areas to make double-duty for Miller feasible in the short term.
Miller was born and raised in Fort Wayne. At one point, he ran a construction crew and had his own landscaping business. During that time period, he said he would receive nearly 70 business calls a day, which should have prepped him for his current dual roles.
But after growing up in the city, he wanted to make a change.
He moved to Churubusco with his family.
“I fell in love with the small town atmosphere,” Miller said. “I grew out of living in the city.”
Miller left his Fort Wayne job for Albion in part due to that newfound appreciation for living in a smaller community.
“Albion was already a clean and well-maintained town,” Miller said. “You also get compliments. You get more sense of accomplishments in a smaller town.
His title may be interim town manager, but Miller’s top priority will be getting through street improvement projects.
“My main focus s on the streets,” he said. “I don’t intend on sitting behind the desk. I’m actually out in the field a lot more (since I started working in Albion). I’m not an office guy. It’s everything I wished it would be.”
When he has to be in the office doing town manager duties, he knows his street crews can carry on.
“I’ve got such a good staff in the street department,” he said. “We’ll keep plugging away.”
Miller and his wife have three daughters, and he spends a lot of his spare time helping them with 4-H projects.
