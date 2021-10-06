Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, through the morning of Monday, Oct. 4, according to jail records.
Jacob D. Campbell, 24, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, by Noble County police on a charge operating without every obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and two warrants for which no charging information was provided. Campbell was held on $1,000 bond.
Nicole L. Thornsbearry, 36, of the 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court, Columbia City, was booked at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Darin L. DeWitt, 29, of the 31500 block of Loreli Lane, Colon, Michigan, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. DeWitt was held without bond.
Gary J. Fitzgerald, 37, of the 4800 block of Turbo Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Fitzgerald was held without bond.
Mark D. Lewis, 56, of the 1600 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Lewis was held without bond.
Travis May, 31, of the 7000 block of Ohama Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Rojelio Rubalcada Jr., 31, of the 3200 block of Dinnen Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rubalcada was held on $2,500 bond.
Wesley C. Caudill, 21, of the 800 block of Denzil Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Caudill was held without bond.
Justin L. Erickson, 38, of the 500 block of East Franklin Street, Huntington, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Katherine M. Gray, 39, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, by Avilla police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Gray was released on her own recognizance.
Paul C. Hazelton, 57, of the 1400 block of Beckland Drive, Angola, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Hazelton was held without bond.
Michael J. Nicodemus, 38, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, by Ligonier police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Nicodemus was held without bond.
Rodney E. Bolin, 53, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony. Bolin was held on $3,500 bond.
Cristoval Cardona Gutierrez, 19, of the 800 block of Thomas Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gutierrez was held without bond.
Brad A. Carteaux, 42, of the 900 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Carteaux was released on his own recognizance.
Anthony J. Hoover, 38, of the 400 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was booked at 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Demetris D. Lloyd, 27, of the 3000 block of Adams Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Lloyd was held on $3,500 bond.
Tanner A. Russell, 19, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Russell was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew J. Staton Jr., 23, of the 2900 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Staton was held without bond.
Anthony R. Young, 18, of the 6400 block of Easton Street, Louisville, Ohio, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, by Rome City police on charges of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Young was held without bond.
Varen P. Minier Jr., 52, of the 9300 block of North Steinbarger Lake Drive, Wawaka, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Minier was released on his own recognizance.
David L. Schrock, 61, of the 3100 block of South C.R. 1200W, Goshen, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Schrock was held without bond.
Marc D. Swonger, 35, of the 2900 block of Old S.R. 1, Fremont, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, on a court order. No charging information provided. Swonger was held without bond.
Dakota J. Bontrager, 24, of the 1300 block of Westwood Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bontrager was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy N. Church, 36, of the 500 block of Tennessee, Fort Wayne, was booked at 6:08 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, to serve a sentence relating to a pair of court orders. No charging information provided.
Richard E. Greene, 50, of the 7900 block of South C.R. 140E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Greene was released on his own recognizance.
Donna S. Kennedy, 49, of the 12100 block of North Woodland Acres Drive, Syracuse, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jeremy M. Peacock, 35, of the 500 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Peacock was held on $2,500 bond.
John A. Schmitt, 38, of the 900 block of East Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Schmitt was held on $2,500 bond.
Autumn R. Smith, 37, of the 2600 block of Darling Court, Fort Wayne was booked at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Mark A. Yelton, 40, of the 10500 block of West C.R. 275S, Larwill, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Yelton was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicole D. Conn, 44, of the 500 block of West Perry Street, Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Trenton J. Randol, 41, of the 9200 block of East C.R. 430S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Randol was held without bond.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 22, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ritchie was released on his own recognizance.
Katherine M. Gray, 39, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Gray was held on $2,500 bond.
Misty D. Nicodemus, 40, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday by Cromwell police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nicodemus was held without bond.
Brian N. Taylor 51, of the 100 block of Fulton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Taylor was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody Tuttle, 32, of the 8200 block of West C.R. 1000N, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a probation violation. Tuttle was held without bond.
Logan M. Amon, 21, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Amon was released on his own recognizance.
Clinton L. Campbell, 29, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 21, of the 100 block of Newnam Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Raymond S. Lothamer, 30, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Lothamer was held on $2,500 bond.
Edward A. Rose, 54, of the 700 block of Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provide.d Rose was held without bond.
Glenn J. Rugg Jr., 40, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rugg was held without bond.
Cody S. Gibson, 27, of the 1100 block of Middlebury Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Friday on two warrants. No charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Thomas A. Penrod, 37, of the 3000 block of North Georgia Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:51 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Penrod was released on his own recognizance.
Davin M. Peters, 24, of the 1300 block of East C.R. 600S, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Peters was released on his own recognizance.
Kendall D. Robertson, 22, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Robertson was held without bond.
Brice K. Cummins, 43, of the 600 block of Warren Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Austin R. Schlemmer, 33, of the 4300 block of North C.R. 1200W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
James E. Talbott, 41, of the 5200 block of East Northport Road, Rome City, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Christopher J. Bliven, 34, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Chyanna R. Smith, 24, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 100W, Howe, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Marcus L. Yutzy, 29, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 400S, Wolcottville, was arrested 9:34 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.