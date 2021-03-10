Tax season is officially here, and that means scammers are on the loose. Every year, con artists take advantage of tax filers by stealing social security numbers, filing phony tax returns and stealing refunds.
There are many ways this scam can play out, including a phishing scam or even being taken advantage of by a corrupt tax preparation service.
Here’s how one of the scams work: Once scammers get access to a victim’s personal information, such as Social Security number, address and birth date, they can file a tax return in the victim’s name and receive their refund before the victim has even filed their own return. This scam is sneaky and sometimes hard to catch, because victims don’t realize they’ve been targeted until they file their taxes – which is often too late.
The IRS has caught on to scams like this and have implemented the use of an Identity Protection PIN that helps protect the filer’s identity. This is a six-digit number, in addition to your Social Security number, confirms your identity. Once you apply, you must provide the IP Pin each year when you file your federal tax returns. Visit IRS.gov for more information.
Another scam to watch out for involves ghost tax preparers – tax preparers who are uncertified, promise big refunds and then disappear once tax season is over. Ghost preparers actually prepare tax returns for their victims, but when it is time to submit the return to the IRS, they ask the taxpayer to sign their own return – making it look like it was self-filed. This doesn’t seem like a red flag, and most taxpayers don’t object. Until something goes wrong with the tax return and the ghost preparer has closed up shop. Since the return is technically self-filed, any errors or omissions made are the responsibility of the taxpayer.
Use BBB’s tips to spot and avoid tax ID scams this season:
• File early. The best way to avoid tax identity theft is to file your taxes as early as possible, before a scammer has the chance to use your information.
• Consider getting an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN).
• Watch out for red flags. If a written notice from the IRS arrives in the mail about a duplicate return, respond promptly. Or, if an IRS notice arrives stating you received wages from somewhere you never worked, or you receive other notices that don’t apply to you, contact the IRS office immediately. Another big red flag is receiving a notice that additional taxes are owed, the refund will be offset or a collection action is being taken against you for a year you did not file a tax return. Contact the IRS if you have any suspicions that your identity has been stolen.
• Protect your Social Security number. Don’t give out your SSN unless there’s a good reason, and you’re sure who you’re giving it to.
• Research your tax preparer. Make sure your tax preparer is trustworthy before handing over your personal information.
If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
