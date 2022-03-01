Girls Basketball
Central Noble girls place 2 on all-NECC team
ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team placed two girls on the all-NECC first team, it was announced recently.
Juniors Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel were both selected as first-team honorees.
The Central Noble girls finished the 2021-2022 season with a 13-9 record, the seventh straight year the Cougars have finished above .500.
Only Angola has a longer active streak of above .500 consecutive seasons at eight.
Central Noble was 7-3 in Northeast Corner Conference contests.
The Railroaders tied with Fairfield for most All-NECC players. Picked from Garrett with senior guard Nataley Armstrong, senior forward Morgan Ostrowski and junior guard Bailey Kelham.
2021-22 All-Northeast Corner
Conference Girls Basketball Team
First Team: Garrett — Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski, Bailey Kelham. Fairfield — Brea Garber, Bailey Willard, Brooke Sanchez. Angola — Lauren Leach. Central Noble — Madison Vice, Meghan Kiebel. Eastside — Skyelar Kessler. Prairie Heights — Kennedy Kugler, Alayna Boots. Lakeland — Peyton Hartsough. Fremont — Jada Rhonehouse. West Noble — Jazmyn Smith.
Honorable Mention: Garrett — Taylor Gerke, Faith Owen. Angola — Kylie Caswell. Eastside — Grace Kreischer. Prairie Heights — Trevyn Terry. Lakeland — Alivia Rasler, Faith Riehl. Churubusco — Cara Debolt. Westview — Hope Bortner. West Noble — Mackensy Mabie.
