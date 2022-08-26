ALBION — One stop. That’s what the Central Noble football team needed Friday night.
Woodlan wouldn’t allow it.
The Cougars showed some offensive punch, but fell to Woodlan Friday night in high school football, 32-27.
The Warriors improved to 1-1 on the season. The Cougars fell to 0-2.
The difference was points after scores. Woodlan scored 2-point conversions on all of its four touchdowns. Central Noble also had four touchdowns, but had a single two-point conversion and a 1-point PAT.
Sophomore Drew Fleek did the bulk of the damage for Woodlan as he rushed 21 times for 193 yards. Included in that total were scoring runs of 50, 37 and 18 yards.
Central Noble was led by senior Ethan Skinner who rushed eight times for 87 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. Skinner gained 76 yards in the fourth quarter as the Cougars rallied but came up just short.
Central Noble scored on three consecutive possession after starting the third quarter with a 3-and-out. But Woodlan answered each and every time.
Skinner made it 16-13 with an 11-yard score with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter.
But Fleek scored three players later to pushed the lead back to 24-13.
The Cougars marched down the field and scored on an 18-yard run by Brayden Kirchner to make it 24-21 with 9:22 remaining in the contest.
The Warriors scored five plays later, however, and took a 32-21 advantage with 7:04 to go in the contest.
Central Noble followed with a score of its own on a 4-yard Skinner run with 4:29 remaining that drew the score within 32-27.
Woodland got the kickoff on its own 49 and ran out the clock. The Warriors put together three first downs without facing a third down, mostly due to Fleek’s running ability.
Woodlan had taken a 16-0 lead when Fleek scored from 50 yards out on the first play of the second quarter. Things looked dire for the Cougars as junior quarterback Tyler Shisler appeared to twist his ankle on the last play of his team’s previous possession.
In came sophomore quarterback Brody Morgan, who eventually sparked the Cougars with some hard-nosed running and some pinpoint passing.
Morgan rushed the ball in from the 3 with 1:13 to play in the first half after Cougar defensive lineman Blake Weeks intercepted a Woodlan pass and ran it 25 yards to the Warrior 6.
As a team, Central Noble rushed the ball 45 times for 197 yards, a vast improvement from the week prior when the team total was 38 yards against West Noble.
The Cougars threw for another 125 yards.
The Warriors piled up 369 yards of total offense, including 150 through the air.
Tysen Deck and Landen Vice also had interceptions for the Cougars.
Woodlan attempted 18 passes in the first half, but only four in the second as it relied heavily on Fleek.
