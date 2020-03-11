ALBION —The Noble County 4-H Junior Leaders are offering geraniums, petunias, impatiens, and hanging baskets for sale in 2020. Gardeners may choose from these options:
• Red or fuchsia geraniums, 4-inch individual pots, for $1.25 each.
• Spirit Mix Petunias (red/white/blue colors) only, $11 per 48-plant flat or $6 per half flat.
• Dark Mix Impatiens (vivid colors) only, $11 per 48-plant flat or $6 per half flat.
• Purple or Pink Wave Petunias, Boston Ferns and Red or Fuchsia Geraniums, each in a 10-inchhanging basket, $12 each.
• New Guinea Impatiens 10” hanging baskets, two color choices, Coral, and Royal Magenta, $12 each.
• Combo, 11-inch hanging baskets that contain petunias, calibrachoa, lobelia or verbena plants. Color combinations are: Lilac Festival (white/purple), Aladdin’s Lamp (yellow/blue/red), and Fireworks (white/purple/red). These baskets are $15 each.
Orders may be placed by calling the Noble County Extension Office at (260) 636-2111, or request a form via e-mail at jemeyer@purdue.edu. Orders must be placed by April 24.
Flower orders may be picked up at the Noble County Extension Office in Albion on April 30, noon-4 p.m.; May 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., or May 2, 9 a.m.-noon.
