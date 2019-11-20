ALBION — Whiteshire Hamroc recently gave $500 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to be used to serve Noble County residents.
According to the latest Feeding America Map, the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger — 273,380 of which are children and 70,000 are seniors.
There are many Hoosiers out there who are “working poor.”
These individuals, who are considered food insecure, earn just enough to make them ineligible for food-assistance programs. They are working hard to try and support their families but the always rising cost of living makes their struggle even more difficult.
Seniors are usually living on a fixed-income and often have to make the difficult decision between paying for medication, housing and food. Food insecurity, especially with protein deficiency, can lead to loss of muscle mass and bone frailty, decreased immune system, babies with lower birth weights and damage to a child’s ability to learn and grow — as the lack of healthy food results in people receiving fewer nutrients.
For seniors, food insecurity can lead to a deterioration in health, hospitalization and even depression. Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important. It is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain.
There is no cost to donors.
“Our goal is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana because getting groceries at local food banks and pantries guarantees healthy meals for families when they need extra help. This program works to ensure that these agencies have this meat, allowing them to provide fresh nutritious protein for hungry local families. This effort will help build stronger, healthier communities by meeting a basic need — reducing food insecurity and empowering people by getting them back on track to hunger-free, independent living.” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
“The $500 in funds will pay to process about 450 pounds of donated large game and livestock — providing 1,700 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within their community,” said Treesh. “Partnering with 87 meat processors statewide, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry gives approximately 575,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana,” shared Amber Zecca, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Integrity Meats and D&D Meat Processing have been working hard for Noble County, and they do all the processing at a reduced rate so that we are able to make grants like this go so much further. These partnerships have led to the donation and processing of over 20,000 pounds over the past year. This nutritious protein has been given to and distributed by Avilla Food Pantry, Central Noble Food Pantry, Friendship Connection and Community Harvest Food Bank — providing 80,000 more meals to Noble County residents in need.”
On average, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.16 per pound, which is only $0.29 per meal.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process approximately 1.4 million pounds of meat — providing more than 5.7 million meals. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how you can help, visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
