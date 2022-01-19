Girls Basketball
Hamilton no match for CN
HAMILTON — The Central Noble girls basketball team go back on the winning track by defeating Hamilton Thursday in an NECC consolation bracket game, 66-14.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Cougars (11-7). Hamilton dropped to 1-10.
Central Noble closes out its regular season with three road games: at Fairfield (15-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 18; at Eastside (11-8) on Jan. 21; and at Churubusco (6-10) on Jan. 28.
Against Hamilton, Madison Vice led the Cougars with 13 points. Abby Hile scored 11 and Meghan Kiebel added 10. Central Noble also got strong offensive performances from Courtney Gray (nine points) and Ashleigh Gray (six).
The Cougars led 11-3 after the first quarter and then 29-9 at halftime.
