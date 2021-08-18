45 years ago, Nov. 10, 1976
For the first time in years, the Noble County Board of Commissioners would be in control of the Democrats. Following the general election of 1976, the board would consist of Jay Stangland, Russell Ray and Hugh Eshelman. Also on Jan. 1, 1977, Jay Reidenbach would take over as auditor, placing the county government in the hands of the Democrats. Marilyn Morr, county clerk and Phyllis Carter, treasurer, Republicans, were given second terms by the voters of Noble County. Another lady, Joy LeCount, was elected to the county council, she would be the only Republican.
Booth newspapers, a prominent chain in Michigan, had sold to a New York newspaper magnate for nearly $260 million.
Prentiss Chapter honored 21st District Deputy Phyllis Mergy, Ashley, at the Masonic Temple. Following the formal opening she was presented at the Alter by the Conductess Lucille Forker to the Worthy Matron, Mary McBride, and Worthy Patrons Ray McBride. George McWilliams, Associate Patron, sang, “For You,” in her honor. Brittie Baker gave her a recipe box containing a collection of favorite recipes, with one from each member present. Sister Mergy hoped to compile and publish a recipe book using the best recipes from the different chapters of the district. Mrs. Jane Grissom was initiated into the order.
U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Gary H. Garber, son of Mr. and Mrs. Morris J. Garber, Ligonier, had been decorated with the Department of Defense Joint Service Commendation Medal at Howard AFB. He was cited for meritorious service as an electrical technician with the 36th Aerospace Support Squadron Headquarters North American Air Defense Combat Operation Center at Cheyenne Mountain Complex, Wyoming. He was assigned at Howard, serving with the 24th Civil Engineering Squadron, a Part of the Tactical Air Command. Sgt. Garber was a 1964 graduate of Ligonier High School. His wife, Mary, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grover D. Vanette of Ligonier.
Airman First Class David R. Herendeen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ervin E. Herendeen of Kendallville, had arrived for duty at Grissom AFB. Airman Herendeen, an administrative specialist with a unit of the Strategic Air Command, previously served at McGuire AFB, New Jersey.
25 years ago, Aug. 21, 1996
The Noble Township Fire Department North Station received a tanker truck that had been put out of service by the Albion Fire Department. Noble Township firefighters on hand for the photo were Chief Terry Bradner, Rob Kohr, Joe Rhodes, Brett Berkes, John Urso, Brad Peterson, Stephen Naugler, Herb Anderson, Dan Gray and Jim Pancake.
Tempers flared at a meeting of the Central Noble School Board, with Superintendent Dr. George Stone threatening to call in law enforcement unless order was regained. The hot-button topic was raising the minimum passing grade level to 65%. Board member David Gaerte called for a vote on the question of adoption of the 64% failure level grading scale. It passed 3-2.
Egolf’s IGA advertised Pepsi products for 99 cents for a 2-liter bottle. Boneless and cubed chicken breast could be had for $2.69 per pound. Extra lean ground beef was advertised for $1.89 per pound.
16 years ago, Aug. 17, 2005
Solutions to an ongoing issue related to foreign matter getting into Albion’s sewer system from the Noble County Jail were discussed during the Board of Commissioners meeting. According to Town Manager Beth Shellman, the town has an ordinance dating back to 1966 that requires major facilities served by the town’s sewer system to have a grinder and screen system at the connection point. The purpose of this system is to prevent foreign material from getting into the sewer system and creating blockages. Shellman said when the new jail was constructed, the grinder and screen system were deleted from the plan as a cost-saving measure. Whether that is why there was no grinder system installed could not be ascertained.
At the conclusion of its budget hearings, the Noble County Council came within $346,000 of the $3.2 million it needed to cut from the general fund. This action came just months after the county council was forced to cut $1.8 million from the 2005 budget to bring it in line with income. No salary increases were given to county employees. Employees were given until the end of the week to say if they would be willing to work four-days per week.
Local gas prices were just below $2.60 per gallon, slightly above the national average.
Members of the Central Noble varsity volleyball team were Melissa Lock, Jill Van Gessel, Haylea Gray, Jessica Murphy, Courtney Cooper, Richelle Hootman, Emily Gallmeyer, Joelle Gaff, Tricia Slone and Brittany Hosford. Members of the Central Noble tennis team were Tanner Frymier, Mychael Carpenter, Taylor Orr, Bryce Shellman, Trevor Frymier, Brock Sibert and Will Wetzel. Varsity cheerleaders were Hannah Carter, Carissa Hollis, Katie Warren, Sarah Price, Maggie Tipton, Kristin Gay, Emilee Harmes, Amanda Perkins, Desiree Carver, Roxanne Slone, Casey Avery, Shayla Hart, Samantha Thieme and Amanda Bortner.
