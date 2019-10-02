ALBION — The Albion Town Council passed on first reading its 2020 budget at its regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 24.
The council is expected to vote for a second and final time on the budget at its meeting Oct. 8.
A public hearing was held prior to the initial passage of the budget on Sept. 24. No one from the public spoke.
According to Albion Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, the 2020 budget the town will advertise is 3.5% higher than a year ago.
That was the percentage increase recommended by the State Budget Agency, which relied on the Bureau of Economic Analysis to determine how much property values and associated tax revenues would increase for that time period.
According to data supplied by Selby, the town is anticipating a total general fund budget of $1.206 million in 2020, compared to the $1.176 million is had advertised for 2019.
The town’s total advertised budget for 2020, as passed on Sept. 24, is $4.26 million. The total budget advertised for 2019 was $4.115 million.
Also at the meeting of Sept. 24:
• The council approved Fire Chief Bob Amber’s request to seek a grant to pay for new communications equipment for the fire department. The new equipment would make the town compliant with all state requirements. The total cost of the new equipment would be $186,000, with the town required to pay 10% of that figure, or $18,600.
• Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole said his department had received a grant for new bulletproof vests. The $3,000 grants is part of a federal program.
• Cole received the council’s approval to begin the process of replacing the department’s oldest squad car, a 2011 Crown Victoria which has more than 100,000 miles on it.
Cole said he would be seeking to replace that vehicle with a four-door Dodge Durango with a V8 engine. The SUV has better ground clearance than the Dodge Charger, making it preferable for use in inclement weather.
• Town Manager Stefen Wynn told the council that department heads had proved special use permits to Noble House Ministries for a 5K Color Run on Oct. 12, for the Scare on the Square event on Oct. 25 and the annual Halloween Party at the Albion Fire Station on Oct. 31.
• Wynn told the council there was good news regarding ammonia levels at the town’s sewage ponds.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management had mandated the town take action to lower the level of ammonia it was releasing as effluent from the ponds to meet new state requirements.
The town spent approximately $800,000 on improvements at its ponds, a project which has not been completed but is fully operational.
The real test of the system will come in the winter months when the bugs the town uses to break down the waste and eliminate the ammonia are at their most sluggish, but for now, the system is operating just fine.
“The ammonia level was reading so low it wasn’t even registering on the equipment,” Wynn told the council. “We don’t know what that means for the winter.”
• Wynn announced that Albion’s Main Street was in the running for honors at a state tourism website. People have from now until Nov. 15 to vote at visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana.com. Votes are limited to one per day per device.
• Cole reported his officers had received 779 calls for service in August, including performing 345 security checks. Police responded to 10 reports of suspicious people and 11 suspicious vehicles. Police investigated five reports of criminal mischief, six reports of drug activity and two burglaries.
• Amber reported the Albion Fire Department made 30 runs in August, including 21 medical response calls.
The department responded to calls in 24 of the 31 days in the month, responding to three incidences each on Aug. 26 and Aug. 30.
