When starting a fitness journey, many consumers begin with finding a new gym, but 2021 may be different for some. With the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern, many consumers are looking at achieving their fitness goals from home.
Whether it be from the gym or home, it is important to assess your fitness goals and decide on your priorities. Determining your goals in advance will help you select a location that is most appropriate for you. What is most important to you? Will a gym with convenient location and extended hours help you stick to your fitness plan? Will a variety of equipment or classes keep you motivated? Or do you prefer to work out in the comfort of your home?
BBB offers some tips to keep in mind when deciding the best approach for your fitness journey:
• Consider your physical needs. Start with your fitness needs and goals. Any equipment you buy should match up with your objectives and interests – otherwise you may not use the equipment after the initial excitement wears off. If you have any existing health conditions, such as heart disease, arthritis, or a back injury, check with your doctor about what kind of exercises and equipment are safe to use. Review the appropriate exercises and strength resistance as well to avoid further injury. If choosing a gym, what type of classes do they offer? Do they offer fitness training?
• Set a budget. With such a wide variety of home gym equipment on the market, it is relatively easy to set up an effective home gym on just about any budget. Review your budget on how much you can afford to spend on home gym equipment and compare it to the money saved if you terminated an existing gym membership. The National Academy of Sports Medicine and Consumer Reports have useful guides that can help you choose the right equipment for your specific budgeted amount. If choosing a gym membership, make sure to understand what the “true cost” is. Gyms often use special introductory offers to encourage new members, but the price could go up more than you budgeted once the initial period is over.
• Read consumer reviews. Once you’ve found a piece of equipment or a gym that matches your fitness objectives, it’s time to start reading reviews. Check BBB.org. Read what previous customers have to say, and see how the businesses respond to complaints. This information may help you narrow down the list of gyms you want to tour in person or equipment you want to purchase.
If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
