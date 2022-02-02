ALBION — They’ve got the OK to go ahead.
Now it’s just about the cost.
During its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 25, the Albion Town Council announced dates for a pair of bid openings for high-dollar infrastructure projects on its agenda for 2022.
• On Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at the Albion Municipal Building, the town will hoped up sealed bids for its Community Crossings project.
During the Jan. 11 Albion Town Council meeting, the council voted 4-0 to solicit bids.
On Nov. 3, the state announced that Albion would receive $779,475 in Community Crossing grant funding for the project, which will pay for reconstruction of roads, curbing and sidewalk on East Hazel Street from First Street to Fifth Street. The project also could also do similar work on Liberty Street from Main Street to Washington Street.
Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller had said work on Liberty Street will be dependent on the costs of the East Hazel Street project.
The Community Crossing grant requires the town pay for 25% of the project.
• On Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. the town will be opening bids for contractors to do the work required at the town’s lagoon sewer system to hopefully bring the town into compliance with the amount of ammonia released as effluent.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868. That equipment purchase was approved by the council on Nov. 9, and that figure is included in an overall project estimate of $979,000.
During the council’s Jan. 11 meeting, the council voted to advertise for bids for contractors to do the actual work, and the town will see how much contractors will charge for it.
According to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, the town has already spent in the neighborhood of $1 million to reach IDEM-set ammonia limits released from its sewage pond system as effluent.
The town has already had 54 aeration discs installed in its second treatment pond.
On Sept. 14, the council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
During the winter months, the town has routinely fallen out of compliance with IDEM standards on the level of ammonia released as effluent from its sewage pond.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
Also at the meeting of Jan. 25:
• Albion Deputy Fire Chief John Urso reported that the department had made 488 runs in 2021, including 44 runs in December.
Urso said the department’s new online training system was up and running, with classes ranging in duration from 5 minutes to more than 2 hours.
“It’s far better than we used before,” Urso said. “It’s very user friendly. I really like it a lot.”
• Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said three residential building permits had been approved for the latest phase of the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
• The council approved a contract with Keystone Software for $8,485 for 2022. The contract provides service and support for the town’s main accounting system.
