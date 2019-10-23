44 years ago, Feb. 12, 1975
The Albion Bicentennial Committee was meeting at the Library to discuss Albion’s part in the bicentennial. A film about Albion, taken by the late Dr. Nash, was going to be shown.
Central Noble took top honors in Crop Judging with Paul Simon, Bert Foster, Dave Winebrenner and Andy Steffe making up the winning team. Central Noble also had the third place team consisting of Bill Price, Dan Phares and Mike Shellman.
Three instrumental soloists, Cindy Miller on trumpet, James Might on sousaphone and Julie Easterday on clarinet, were first-place winners at the Northern Indiana School Band, Orchestra and Vocal Association competition.
It was mid-February and the Noble County area had enjoyed a mild winter, but the weather suddenly took a turn for the worse when the temperatures dropped to eight above with a chill factor of 19-below. It was the first time this winter season that the mercury dropped below zero.
Francis Brown was hired as coordinator for utility and street departments at an annual salary of $2,400.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Fulk, Albion, announced the engagement of their daughter, Debra Sue to Barry Lynn Bortner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Bortner, Albion. Deb was a 1974 graduate of Central Noble High School and Barry was a 1970 graduate of Central Noble.
Fred Inniger, head baseball coach for East Noble, Dick Bentz and Randy Aalbregtse, assistant coaches at East Noble, and players of the East Noble varsity team were conducting a four-week clinic. The clinic was open to any youth in third, fourth and fifth grades. It would be held for four Saturdays from Feb. 15 to March 8, 1975.
Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Cole announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their youngest daughter, Nancy Lee, to SP4 William M. Garner. A May wedding was planned.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Morr of Albion were honored at a “surprise party,” at the United Methodist Church. The occasion was their 25th wedding anniversary. The occasion was arranged by their children.
U. S. Air force Maj. Richard L. Neal, Kendallville, had graduated from the Armed Forces Staff College at Norfolk, Virginia.
Marine Pvt. Thomas E. Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Justus, Cromwell, reported for duty at the Marine Corps Air Station, Santa Ana, California.
Navy Seaman Michael L. Davis, son of Mrs. Mildred L. Davis of Kendallville, had completed Basic Electricity and Electronics School at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Dennis & Diane King were parents of a son, Brandon Lee, born Feb. 5, 1975.
Mr. and Mrs. James Kline, Albion, were parents of a daughter, Angela Marie, born January 28, 1975.ears ago, Oct. 94
A smoking policy that would be one of the toughest in Indiana was proposed to the Central Noble Board at its regular meeting. The policy, presented by Dr. George Stone, would ban the use of all tobacco products at school-related activities.
Tekonsha Engineering Company, Tekonsha, Michigan, announced the acquisition of the Theodore Bargman Company of Albion. Tekonsha and Bargman both manufactured “light towing” related products for the recreational vehicle and mobile home industries.
Caitlin M. Merrill, 17, a junior at Churubusco High School, was killed when the car she was riding in with three other schoolmates attempted to pass a school bus and hit another car head-on. The accident happened on C.R. 500E in Noble County.
In the battle of the big cats, the Central Noble Cougars’ offensive plays got the best of the Prairie Heights Panthers. The Cougars’ steamroller had to manage to get around a few road blocks before walking away with a 30-22 victory.
Dae and Mary Targgart were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15, 1994. They were married in El Paso, Texas, in 1944.
Fire gutted part of a Noble County Highway Department building on the east side of Albion. An electrical origin was suspected in the fire which caused approximately $25-$30,000 damage to the building.
10 years ago, Oct. 14, 2009
In a letter sent home with students on Oct. 9, 2009, Dr. Paul E. Thomas Jr., acting superintendent for Central Noble Community School Corp., announced that there was a confirmed case of H1N1 virus in the school corporation. It was a staff member.
Dr. Gerald Warrener, Noble County health officer, announced that the first H1N1 clinic would operate on Oct. 22, 2009, from 4-7 p.m. at the Noble County Annex. Due to a limited amount of vaccine, the target group for the first round would be pregnant women and children ages 6 months to 5 years old.
Family, friends and former co-workers gathered at the Noble County Community Foundation south of Ligonier to dedicate a flag pole and memorial stone in honor of David Knopp. David had served as executive director of the foundation for several years before his death in July 2008.
Jeremy and Courtney Nicodemus of Merriam welcomed the newest addition to their family on July 22, 2009, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. Parker Thomas was welcomed home by big sister Callie, age 2.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was sophomore Justin Coney. Justin had been a “workhorse” for the Cougar offense, pummeling through the opposing teams’ defenses to run for positive yardage all season. Justin ran for 118 yards in the Cougars’ victory over Eastside and he had finished with 107 yards in the Cougar’s one-point loss to West Noble.
