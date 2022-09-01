KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble boys soccer team got some Straessle-dazzle early and a whole bunch of Junior Pita in blanking Central Noble Thursday night, 6-0.
The win improved East Noble to 3-4 on the season. The Knights have already eclipsed their win total from a year ago under first-year head coach Ryan Worman.
“We’re not done here,” Worman said. “We’re getting better. The only way is up.”
The Cougars fell to 1-4 on the season.
“This is Goliath vs. David,” Central Noble head coach Joe Imhof said. “Goliath outdid us tonight.”
The Cougars finished the match with nine healthy players on what’s normally an 11-player starting lineup.
Central Noble would have needed a least a dozen against East Noble and Pita.
Pita had three goals and assisted on another. After missing last year with an injury, Worman said he is still getting Molina into game shape.
“He’s definitely excited to be back in,” Worman said of his senior. “He’s definitely a key for us.”
Pita got the ball rolling — literally — with a goal at the 32:45 mark of the first half.
At the 25:43 mark, the Knights earned a corner kick. Freshman Peyton Straessle booted a perfect entry kick in front of the goal and sophomore Logan Straessle headed it into the net to make it 2-0.
Logan Straessle ended the game with two goals.
The Cougars had a scoring opportunity three minutes later, but came up empty.
East Noble kept the ball in Central Noble’s side of the pitch most of the night, peppering Cougar goaltender Tucker Jordan.
Tucker made a handful of diving saves on the night, and got a lot of people from teammates sophomore Josh Marker and senior Eury Ernsberger.
Marker made several goal-saving plays in front of his own net. And when Marker wasn’t keeping the Knights at bay, Ernsberger was there to boot the ball away.
“He plays spectacular back there,” Imhof said of Marker. “(Ernsberger) does a great job trying to get other people involved.”
Pita made it 3-0 at the 6:24 mark of the first half and that’s the way things stood midway.
The second half was more East Noble pressure on the Cougars’ defense.
Pita got his hat trick with 25:38 left in the contest to make it 4-0.
East Noble sophomore Zeb Hand raced around the Central Noble defense and scored off an assist from Pita to make the score 5-0 with 17:03 to play.
Minutes later, Logan Straessle finished off the scoring with his second score.
After a rough stretch of game, Worman said Thursday’s victory was satifying.
“They played well tonight,” he said of his team. “We needed that win.”
Central Noble was hampered by rushing the ball on offense, Imhof said. The Cougars would make a two decent passes, but the third would be a misfire.
Imhof said he wished his players would display the poise they have in practice.
“There’s very little patience on offense,” Imhof said. “They want to score and score quickly.”
There were plenty of bright spots for the Cougars. Junior Cameron Elias had several nice runs with the ball, particularly in the second half, but East Noble’s defense was up to the task each time.
East Noble junior Braydon Collins spent three-quarters of the contest in goal. Sophomore Brayden Jarrett finished off the shutout.
