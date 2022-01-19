Looking back

45 years ago, March 2, 1977
Noble County received $94,832.40 in the $20.4 million distribution of the State Property Tax Replacement Fund sent to the 92 counties. The check represented an advancement of an estimated $135 million forthcoming distribution.
The Central Noble Cougars boys basketball team took Bethany Christian 57-47 then nipped West Noble 61-57 as they headed into the sectional tourney.
Indiana University, Bloomington undergraduate students from the area who made the Dean’s List the first semester of 1976-77 were: Kendallville — Kurt Anthony Czupryn, Bobbie Jean DePew, Laura Ann Emerick, Robert William Jansen, Sandra Kay Luttman, Sherri Lynne Olson and Thomas James Radcliffe; Kimmell — Dan Les Burnworth; Ligonier — Kathy Lynn Hagen, Mary Lou Miller and Sandra Kay Walker.
Allegra Keister and Donnie Melvin were united in marriage on Jan. 8, 1977, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion. The Rev. John Flockhart officiated for the 2 p.m. double-ring ceremony. The bride was the daughter of Harvey Keister, Albion and the late Mary Keister. The groom was the son of Vera Melvin, Albion and the late Homer Melvin.
Marine PFC Harold D. Wallen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wallen, Kendallville, had reported for duty at the Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, South Carolina
Mr. and Mrs. J. Richard Platt, Albion, were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion. J. Richard Platt and Beatrice Cobb were married March 5, 1927, in the parsonage of the First Baptist Church in Mishawaka.
Indiana State Police at the Ligonier Post announced the following report for January 1977, on their activities in Noble County. Hours worked were 1,989; miles patrolled 21,680; accidents investigated 44; arrests effected 66; warnings issued 118; motorists assisted 175. Lt. Anweiler, District Commander, reported that six Troopers, four Weighmasters, and one Sergeant were responsible for the above work. The Ligonier District comprised the seven northeastern counties of the state and officers conducted 60 criminal investigations which resulted in the arrests of 29 persons. Three persons had been fatally injured in rural accidents in Noble County during the one month of 1977 as compared to two persons during the same period in 1976. For the seven county district, five persons had lost their lives in traffic accidents as compared to eight persons the same period the previous year.
Twenty Hoosiers including Roger and Beckie Longyear, Kendallville, attended the National Education and Motivation Conference of Young Farmers at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.
State Rep. Roe was co-author of a bill which would create a new Court for Whitley County, separating the present joint Whitley-Noble Court, Judge Jerry Carson was judge of the joint court. Speaking in behalf of this need for the new Court were Prosecuting Attorney David Laur, Judge Carson and Prosecuting Attorney Whiteleather of Whitley. The bill was expected to pass. The legislators were also considering making a Superior Court in DeKalb County.
40 years ago, Jan. 20, 1982
The Albion Town Board meeting on Jan. 19 was one of the shortest on record. President Ted Frymier adjourned the meeting less than half an hour after he had called it to order. Members Mike Winebrenner and James Stull were present. Also preset were Bonnie Schuster, Paul Barcus, Larry Huff, Everett Leatherman, Duane Simpson and Gene Lock. Huff asked the board if they had received word whether or not the state had approved the fire department’s budget. The answer was yes. Huff went on to say that the fire department wanted to change the way the $100 per year payment is paid to each volunteer firemen. A motion was made to hold one town board meeting a month, rather than the current two a month. The motion was carried. Barcus strongly suggested that an agenda be made for each meeting and adhered to.
The Noble County Commissioners discussed the operation of its landfill. They felt the facility should be self supporting. The present operator was being paid in excess of $40,000 per year to operate and receive the gate receipts and has salvage rights.
Airman Mark A. Muesing, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter P. Muesing of Kendallville has been assigned to Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois, after completing Air Force basic training.
The Central Noble girls basketball team defeated Fairfield in the NECC tourney, 59-58. Julie Young scored 17 of her 27 points in the second half to pace the Cougars. Cheryl Brazel had 13 points.
After extensive training in Travel Tourism, Sarah Ebey of Albion was a recent graduate of Southeastern Academy. She became qualified for an entry level position in all areas of the airline, travel or tourism industries.
Town Clerk-Treasurer Bonnie Schuster reported an end of year cash balance for the town at $106,616, down from the beginning cash balance on Jan. 1 of that year of $187,157. The town had receipts of $820,762 in 1981 and disbursements of $901,301.
25 years ago, Jan. 22, 1997
Sub-zero temperatures didn’t keep people from stopping in at the Noble County Public Library to share a special day with retiring librarian Linda Shultz. Included in the surprise day was the arrival of all five of her children.
The Noble County Republican Women met at the Pondi Restaurant to discuss plans for several upcoming events and to hear a program from several members of the Noble County Young Republicans. Those Young Republicans presenting that day were Rod and Tina Strayer and Steve Clouse. Also at the meeting, Republican Women’s president Marilyn Morr thanked Doris Carson for hosting the Christmas party in December.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center was offering a tree identification class.
Egolf’s IGA was offering pork steak and Boston butt pork roast for $1.29 per pound. A two-liter of Pepsi products was advertised at 99 cents. A 12-pack of Mountain Dew could be had for $2.29. Campbell’s tomato soup was being sold two cans for 99 cents. A two-pound boxd of Velveeta cheese was being sold for $3.99.
The Tuesday Afternoon-Off bowling league saw Mary Bradley turning in a high game of 224 and a high individual series of 507. Kris McDaniel had a 209 game. Patty Werker bowled a 490 series. In the Alley Buyers league, high game honors went to Rex Cole’s 229. Bird Owsley bowled a 193. Terry Taggart bowled a 206 in Saturday’s Youth action on the lanes.
The Central Noble girls basketball team was defeated in the opening round of the NECC tournament by Fremont, 39-37. Heather Lock led the Cougars in scoring 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Heather Carmien scored eight points.
Boswch was advertising for workers, offering up to $9.23 per hour in the first year.
