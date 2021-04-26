Baseball
Central Noble downs Westview, fall in NECC tourney
ALBION — The Central Noble baseball team picked up a road conference win on Thursday, knocking off Westview, 10-8.
Cade Weber picked up the win on the mound for the Cougars.
Everything continued to click for Garrett’s baseball team in its 13-3 victory over Central Noble in a first-round game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Monday evening.
Senior Gage Smith (3-0) was in control on the mound for the Railroaders and the offense eventually got going.
Garrett scored six runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-0 lead, and knocked out Cougar starter Cade Weber in the process.
Freshman Luke Holcomb had a run-scoring double. Junior Dominick Wilson had a run-scoring single. The Central Noble defense broke down as the long inning went on with a couple of errors.
After Dylan Eggl had a three-run double with two outs in the bottom of the fifth put the Cougars on the scoreboard, the Railroaders put six more runs up in the next half inning. The big hit was a three-run homer by Kail Baughman to the opposite field in left center.
Central Noble put runners in scoring position with one out, but Smith pitched out of it to not allow a run and end the game.
“It’s a senior coming out and getting the job done,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “Gage threw 90% fastballs, and threw two really good changeups that were just nasty. He was hitting his spots.
“Everything has come together,” he added. “We’re pulling together. They guys are hungry and they want to win.”
The Cougars (3-7) will play in a consolation game on Thursday.
