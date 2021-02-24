There are countless self-help books out there and a common theme is how to develop a particular skill set or strength.
We tend to fixate on the parts of ourselves where we feel lacking, also referred to as a weakness, or ever so politely, a growth edge.
While this is not exactly a waste of your time, a much more productive use of your time would be to focus on developing a strength you already have. Research indicates this approach of developing existing strengths allows for faster growth and the added bonus is that you will be happier, less stressed and more confident than if you were constantly focusing on your areas of weakness.
Makes sense, right?
You don’t have to shine at everything, nobody can shine at everything. Just lead with your best, let that be your signature card.
So how do you know if something is a strength?
Often times our strengths can be hidden from us simply because they occur so fluidly. We just do it without thinking. What do people compliment you on? If you feel stuck, ask coworkers, mentors, supervisors, family or friends what they have noticed you excel at.
What seems to come naturally? You may be surprised by people’s answers.
Our strengths are not always what we expect or want them to be. Often, we have internal or subconscious expectations of what we want to or think we “should” be good at. Another way of looking at it is, what makes you feel energized, engaged, and fulfilled. You can certainly be good at something but if you find it draining, that is not the area you want to focus on.
It should be a natural ability and be energizing. If this feels a bit fluffy and not quite scientific enough for you, complete a test like the Clifton Strengths and/or Myers Briggs to verify your strengths. These are easily accessible online for free.
Once you have identified your strengths, you need a solid plan to develop them.
This can include simple steps such as reading a book, taking a class or attending a seminar on the topic. Consider finding one or more mentors that excel in this area to encourage you and help shape you.
Take an open stance to constructive criticism in order to grow and stretch yourself. Be very specific about what you are seeking feedback on, this will allow your mentors to be a lot more focused in what they need to give you feedback on.
Offer to help with or initiate projects at work or in the community that allow your strengths to shine. Have conversations with people about your ideas, you never know what that might spark for them or who they might be able to connect you with.
Be very intentional in thinking about how you can utilize your strengths on a day to day basis, spend time to re-imagine how you have always done things.
If you feel that you are already at the top of your game in a certain area, consider ways in which you may be able to expand your horizon a little to still utilize your strength but continue to feel fresh and challenged.
