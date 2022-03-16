THEME: MARCH MADNESS ACROSS

1. In ill humor

5. Like a ship?

8. Repeating word on South Pacific map

12. Man-eating fairy tail giant

13. Newspaper piece

14. Pertaining to the ear

15. Family group

16. Not the life of the party

17. Andean animal

18. *Like Sunday, the day of announcements

20. Bodily disorders

21. 19th century Robber baron Jay ____

22. Architect’s software, acr.

23. Articulates

26. Soak up

29. Cuban dance step

30. Auditory canal, e.g.

33. Needlefish, pl.

35. “Star Wars” creator

37. Swindle

38. March edition, e.g.

39. Rest or settle

40. Johnny Cash’s “Get ____”

42. *It never ends this way

43. Another word for acetylene

45. High or hilly land

47. Grazing spot

48. Copying machine

50. ____ code

52. *Those remaining in last weekend (Two words)

56. Gives off

57. Afghanistan’s western neighbor

58. Beginner

59. Send in payment

60. Halfway around links

61. Besides

62. Biz bigwig

63. *D-___ schools only

64. Swedish shag rugs

DOWN

1. ____ Brown and “What’s Up, ____?”

2. Gawk at

3. River in Orenburg, Russia

4. Weasel out

5. Go bad

6. Massacre of the Innocents king

7. “I Dream of Jeannie” star

8. *Last year’s runner-up from Washington

9. Like word of mouth

10. Those born under Aries

11. Chicken ____ ____ king

13. Between 90 and 180 degrees

14. Spy’s cover

19. Crocus bulbs, e.g.

22. *Network

23. *School with most titles

24. Car rack manufacturer

25. Like an implied agreement

26. Your mom’s sister

27. Haile Selassie’s disciple

28. Boston hockey player

31. Heart pain

32. Ken or Barbie, e.g.

34. *Placement

36. *First A in NCAA

38. Motivate

40. Biology class acronym

41. Benevolent

44. Leavening agent

46. Another word for golf club

48. Rice wine

49. Lacking sense

50. NYSE MKT, formerly

51. Frost design on a window

52. Porto____, Italy

53. Like acne-prone skin

54. Bear constellation

55. Fish eggs, pl.

56. Before, archaic

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.