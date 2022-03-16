THEME: MARCH MADNESS ACROSS
1. In ill humor
5. Like a ship?
8. Repeating word on South Pacific map
12. Man-eating fairy tail giant
13. Newspaper piece
14. Pertaining to the ear
15. Family group
16. Not the life of the party
17. Andean animal
18. *Like Sunday, the day of announcements
20. Bodily disorders
21. 19th century Robber baron Jay ____
22. Architect’s software, acr.
23. Articulates
26. Soak up
29. Cuban dance step
30. Auditory canal, e.g.
33. Needlefish, pl.
35. “Star Wars” creator
37. Swindle
38. March edition, e.g.
39. Rest or settle
40. Johnny Cash’s “Get ____”
42. *It never ends this way
43. Another word for acetylene
45. High or hilly land
47. Grazing spot
48. Copying machine
50. ____ code
52. *Those remaining in last weekend (Two words)
56. Gives off
57. Afghanistan’s western neighbor
58. Beginner
59. Send in payment
60. Halfway around links
61. Besides
62. Biz bigwig
63. *D-___ schools only
64. Swedish shag rugs
DOWN
1. ____ Brown and “What’s Up, ____?”
2. Gawk at
3. River in Orenburg, Russia
4. Weasel out
5. Go bad
6. Massacre of the Innocents king
7. “I Dream of Jeannie” star
8. *Last year’s runner-up from Washington
9. Like word of mouth
10. Those born under Aries
11. Chicken ____ ____ king
13. Between 90 and 180 degrees
14. Spy’s cover
19. Crocus bulbs, e.g.
22. *Network
23. *School with most titles
24. Car rack manufacturer
25. Like an implied agreement
26. Your mom’s sister
27. Haile Selassie’s disciple
28. Boston hockey player
31. Heart pain
32. Ken or Barbie, e.g.
34. *Placement
36. *First A in NCAA
38. Motivate
40. Biology class acronym
41. Benevolent
44. Leavening agent
46. Another word for golf club
48. Rice wine
49. Lacking sense
50. NYSE MKT, formerly
51. Frost design on a window
52. Porto____, Italy
53. Like acne-prone skin
54. Bear constellation
55. Fish eggs, pl.
56. Before, archaic
