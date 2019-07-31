How do you like this weather? A friend asked recently.
It was afternoon and the temperature was over 90 degrees. According to TV and radio news, there was a heat advisory in effect for Indiana and for the other north central and northeast states of the U.S. and for south central and southeast Canada. It was an extreme weather condition.
My friend knew how I liked it. I didn’t. Nor did he.
Later I thought about extreme weather conditions, heat and cold, downpours, droughts, blizzards, tornadoes, hurricanes and typhoons. After I’d listed them, mentally, I thought, I’ve been in all of them, every one.
I was born, lived and grew up in northern Iowa. There, every summer, it seemed in my memory, we had days when the temperature rose to 90, even over 100 degrees. And in winter there were days when the temperature was -10 degrees, even colder.
There was at least one blizzard every winter, too. Schools closed, businesses closed, radio announcers advised people to stay indoors.
Dad had a measure for a blizzard, the distance from the back of our house to the garage, less than 20 feet. If Dad looked out the window and couldn’t see the garage because of blowing snow, it was a blizzard.
A tornado blew through my hometown when I was 5 years old. Mother and Dad, my brother and I and Grampa Hale were on the front porch of Grampa’s house looking out the windows, watching the storm, which was heavy rain and hail. Suddenly Grampa said, “There’s a twister.”
Mother grabbed one of my hands, Dad grabbed my brother and both raced for the stairs to the basement. As we went through the house the noise behind us was loud and scary. It was the sound of glass shattering, of furniture being overturned.
In the basement we went behind the furnace and huddled down, all but Grampa who had stayed upstairs. A few minutes and Mother said, “Where’s Dad?” The noise upstairs had stopped by then and Dad went upstairs to see the condition of the house and to look for Grampa. As soon as he got to the top of the stairs and looked around he called back. “It’s okay. You can come up.”
All the windows on the first floor were broken, except the windows of the front porch. Those were OK, and so was Grampa.
But there was shattered glass everywhere except the front porch. Chairs were overturned. Pillows were gone from the upholstered chairs and the davenport in the living room.
Returning on a ship from a trip to Europe with Mother and Dad, my brother and sister, I was in a hurricane. The ship we were on ran into a hurricane. We were informed over the ship’s loudspeakers that because of high waves we couldn’t enter port as scheduled. So for a day we rode the waves and rolled, then entered port a day after scheduled.
Following college, I became an officer in the Navy and was assigned to a destroyer in the Pacific Ocean. There I rode out several typhoons, one probably the worst storm I ever encountered. We were steaming to Japan when we ran into that storm.
We had no warning, no radio broadcast from shore telling us of the storm. We just ran into high winds, rain and bigger and bigger waves. Fortunately we hadn’t pumped ballast, begun to pump sea water out of the fuel tanks that had been emptied on the voyage. The ship rolled 52 degrees to starboard and to port, over and over during that storm. With ballast we stayed afloat, without ballast we’d have capsized.
That’s all the extreme weather conditions I thought of except downpour and drought. Yes, I’ve experienced both of those. For good measure I’ve been on the ground in two earthquakes.
