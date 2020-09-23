ALBION — Local homeowners, businesses, municipalities and others are invited to learn proper techniques for trimming trees at an upcoming tree pruning workshop.
Topics include tools, pruning basics, and effects of topping trees.
Purdue Extension will host the workshop twice at the Noble County Extension office on Thursday, Sept. 24. You may attend either the 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. program; both are expected to last about one and a half hours.
John Woodmansee, Whitley County Extension Educator, will join us to teach one of his favorite topics. If weather permits, an outdoor, hands-on demonstration will be part of the training, so dress appropriately.
The event is free, but registration is required. Register at bit.ly@Treepruning or by calling the Purdue Extension – Noble County office at 636-2111.
Registration is limited to 25 people so we will be better able to socially distance. If distancing is not an option, masks will be worn. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event. Other measures may be utilized in accordance with state, local and Purdue University policies.
