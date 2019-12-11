44 years ago,
April 2, 1975
Rome City was receiving a new $14,620 ambulance. The ambulance was a new Dodge van-type ambulance like the ambulances located in Albion, Kendallville and Ligonier. EMS-4 was the number it was assigned.
The appointment of Robert J. DeFord as postmaster in Albion was announced. He was succeeding John A. Black, who had retired. The appointment of Mrs. Patricia E. Myers as postmaster at Wolf Lake was also announced.
Police reported vandalism in Albion with the stealing of the newspaper and coin rack at Fischer’s Village Pharmacy and someone broke into the school building.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Palmer announced the birth of a son, Douglas.
Bi-Centennial activities being planned in the Albion area included:
• Indiana Lakeland Girl Scout Council — Exploration and renovation of cemeteries.
• Ice Cream Parlor on Courthouse lawn after band concerts.
• Noble County Art Association — Exhibit paintings of American life and/or American history.
• Painting and Drawing Classes of Central Noble High School — Murals in school hallways.
• Signa Eta Fine Arts Inc. — Paint mural, hang in courthouse.
• Cub Scouts — Mark historic homes in Albion.
• American Legion Auxiliary — Plant tree on post yard, pass out flag pins.
• Retired Teachers — Compiling booklets of their experiences.
• Noble County Public Library — Oral history.
25 years ago,
Nov. 30, 1994
A fire heavily damaged the home of the Mark Martin family on South York Street in Albion and destroyed most of their possessions.
The Noble County Saddle Club was planning on caroling on horseback in Albion after the Hometown Christmas Parade.
Central Noble senior Crystal Gipe would be appearing in the Fort Wayne School of Ballet’s Annual “Nutcracker Suite.” Gipe was the daughter of Teresa Gipe of Albion and Jim Gipe of Columbia City.
The 1992 Census of Agriculture showed that the United States had just over 1.9 million farms, making it the first census since 1850 with fewer than 2 million farms. The census counted the highest number of farms, 6.8 million, in 1935.
Four homes would be featured in the Wolf Lake Christmas Walk. Those touring homes would make their first stop at the Don and Lydia Wakeland residence, across from the town park beside the United Methodist Church. Next on the tour would be the Shakee Farm, the home of Darren and Kelly Fry on U.S. 33. Then on to the home of Bill and Jo Erdly and family and the last home to visit was the home of Junior and Helen Byer.
Ellen and David Pippenger of Albion were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Brian Miller, secretary of the Northeast Corner Conference, released the All-Conference teams for Fall Sports. Named to All-Conference Teams for Central Noble were Jennifer Grawcock and Jamie Uptgraft in volleyball; Brett Freeman, Jeremy Aker, Jes Reeve on the defensive team for football; Cale Hoover at quarterback; Josh Munson at running back; Jeremy Aker at center and Jes Reeve at offensive guard, were named as honorable mention for their football efforts. David Caswell received honorable mention on the Conference Boys Cross Country Team. Wendy Perlich made the All-Conference Team with her second place at the conference meet. Heather Fekete was honorable mention on the All-Conference Team for girls cross country.
Cale Hoover was Athlete of the Week in wrestling at Central Noble High School. Winning five of six matches by fall, Hoover had a 5-1 record and was champion of the 142-pound weight class at the Elkhart Central Super Dual.
10 years ago,
Dec. 2, 2009
The Christmas House Walk in Albion was going to be on Dec. 5, 2009, with seven homes taking part. The homes included the Brick Ark Bed and Breakfast, and the homes of Bob and Bonnie Brownell, Diane Burns, Erlene Pyle, Mike and Nancy Clouse, Diane Weeks and John and Brenda Hoover.
Busche announced that negotiations toward purchase of Citation Corp.’s 68,000-square-foot production machining facility in Albion had been finalized.
RayDean “Duke” and Donna (Cooper) Snyder were celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married Dec. 11, 1959, in Albion.
Air Force Airman Michael A. Lacey graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He was a 2009 graduate of Lakeland High School in LaGrange.
Central Noble senior Lindsay Adams donated $20 she raised for the Humane Society of Noble County. On Nov. 7, 2009, she held a Pet Photo Session for a school project with all proceeds going to the humane shelter.
Kaitlin Jimenez received a 6-inch Albion Subway coupon from Central Noble High School teacher Jane Bitting for reading the first five books in the Elliot Rosewater Book Challenge. Kaitlin was the seventh Central Noble High School student to make it that far in the challenge.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were Bethany Woods and Tyler Rimmel. Bethany led her team to an overtime victory against Lakeland. Bethany’s overall ball control on the basketball court and stepping up to score 16 points anchored the varsity team in the victory. Tyler went 5-0 at the Elkhart Central Super Duals to win the 160-pound weight class. Tyler pinned three of his opponents and had two decisions to go undefeated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.