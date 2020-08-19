45 years ago, Dec. 3, 1975
Marine Private Dennis R. Waltenberger of Kendallville completed Infantry Training School at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, California.
Specialist Four Michael J. Miller, son of Mrs. Phyllis Miller, Wawaka, was assigned Oct. 24, 1975, as a field wireman in Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion of the Berlin Brigade’s 5th Infantry in Berlin, Germany. The 20-year-old soldier entered the Army in December 1973, and was last stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.
Army Staff Sgt. Roger F. Meyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis J. Meyer, Avilla, recently participated in Exercise “Deep Express,” a NATO field training exercise in Turkey. British, Turkish German, Belgian and U.S. forces under the control of Allied Command Europe Mobile Force, trained under simulated combat conditions to demonstrate their ability to carry out NATO commitments.
The Central Noble Cougars boys basketball team defeated Fairfield 70-61 to win its second straight game of the season. Mike Young was the high scorer for Central Noble. In scoring Young had 21, Brian Geiger 2, Steve Richter 12, Rex Gallmeyer 6, Terry Dazey 15, Greg Wetzel 7 and Jim Richey 7.
25 years ago, July 26, 1995
Fred Demske, President of Community State Bank, announced that Carla Fiandt, an Albion resident, had been named to manage the Albion office, scheduled to open in August of 1995.
The Albion Town Council enlarged the county seat by approximately 20 acres by annexing a parcel of land owned by Jack and Nancy Cole. The land was being considered for development as a residential subdivision.
The Central Noble Corp. decided to implement an elementary school breakfast program for the 1995-96 school year.
New officers were elected on the Central Noble Community School Board. Mike Lemmon was elected president for the 1995-96 school year. Tina Anderson would serve as vice president. David Gaerte would be secretary.
Mike Terry and Bufford Terry, both of Albion, were crowned co-winners of the demolition derby at the LaGrange County Fair.
Twin sisters Tara and Heather Dice competed against each other every time they were in the show ring at the Noble County Community Fair. Heather took Rookie Showmanship honors in both the swine and steer showmanship contest, with Tara coming in a very, very close second. In one case, the judge, not knowing the circumstances, flipped a coin to determine the winner. They were the daughters of Barney and Vickie Dice of Green Township.
Lana Hass, a senior elementary/special education major at Cedarville College was named to the Dean’s List for the 1995 spring quarter. Lana was the daughter of Viola and Alan Hass of Albion and a 1990 graduate of Central Noble High School.
10 years ago, July 28, 2010
Students who graduated from Ball State University in the spring of 2010 were: Albion-Bachelor of Science: Adam Edwards, Nicole Rehling, Tricia Slone and William Wetzel (magna cum laude). Churubusco-Bachelor of Science: Lindsey Haygood (magna cum laude). Kendallville- Bachelor of Arts: Brittany Mazzola. LaOtto-Master of Arts In Education: Neil Grepke. Wolf Lake-Bachelor of Science: Melissa Lock.
Two wreaths were on display in the Dairy & Beef Show Arena at the Noble County Community Fairgrounds during the 2010 fair. They were in memory of two women who were always involved in fair activities in the past — Mrs. Virginia DeCamp and Mrs. Linnea DePew.
Noble County Farm Bureau presented scholarships to four 4-H members just before the Annual Round Robin competition. Recipients were: Loren Cunningham of Sparta Township, Katie Brumbaugh of Green Township; Cory Riecke of Swan Township; and Aaron McGinnis of York Township.
