KENDALLVILLE — The rides, grandstand shows and food alley may not be there, but 4-H is still coming to the Noble County Fairgrounds starting this week.
With temperatures in the 90s on Tuesday Doug Keenan, county extension director, was hard at work preparing for the start of the fair today. Chairs were being set up 6 feet apart and everything was being disinfected for the sewing, consumer clothing and fashion revue that is set to take place today at West Noble High School.
The first animal shows are Saturday.
Keenan said despite all of the safety precautions, which were put in place the 4-H’ers are excited to be able to show their animals.
This year’s fair will look a little different due to COVID-19, with exhibitors being asked to check in their animals the day of the show and take them home afterward, as opposed to filling up the fairgrounds barns and camping out during the week.
Inside the show ring things will also look a little different as competitors are being asked to wear masks during the shows. The staff, volunteers and judges will also be wearing masks.
Keenan said Purdue Extension will be providing masks for those competitors and volunteers who don’t have one. The black masks have the Purdue University logo on them.
Hand sanitizer will also be available in a variety of locations throughout the fairgrounds for visitors and participants to utilize.
Spectators at the shows are also asked to try to maintain as much distance as possible and take precautions to try to prevent the spread of the virus.
Capacity limits will be posted for each building on the fairgrounds and spectators will be asked to maintain good social distancing. Visitors and competitors will also be asked to enter each building through one door and exit through another to eliminate people moving in and out in the same direction.
With only a couple of shows each day Keenan said all show areas will be disinfected inbetween shows to help keep everyone safe.
Here’s a look at the schedule of 4-H activities coming up:
Today: Sewing, consumer clothing and fashion revue judging, West Noble High School, 9 a.m.; fairgrounds set up, 6 p.m.; closed judging project check-in 7-8 p.m.
Thursday: Closed judging project check-in 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: Closing judging, 9 a.m.; pre-Saturday closed judging check-in 2-7 p.m.
Saturday: Beef check-in, 8-9 a.m.; beef show, 10 a.m.; closed judging 10 a.m.; rabbit check-in 8-10 a.m.; rabbit show, 11 a.m.; draft animal check-in, 3 p.m., draft animal show, 4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed judging projects released 1-7 p.m.; dairy check-in 8 a.m. to noon; dairy show, 5 p.m.
Monday: Closed judging projects released 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; horse and pony pleasure, halter and showmanship check-in 8-9:30 a.m.; horse and pony show, 10 a.m.; commercial poultry check-in, 9-11 a.m.; commercial poultry show, noon; swine carcass and gilt weigh-in, 4-6 p.m., swine carcass and gilt show, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Closed judging projects released 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; dairy feeder steer/dairy steer check in 8-10 a.m.; dairy feeder steer/dairy steer show, 11 a.m.; sheep check-in, 10 a.m. to noon; sheep show, 4 p.m.; contesting horse and pony check-in, 3-4:30 p.m.; contesting horse and pony show, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15: Swine check-in, 8-11 a.m.; swine show, 1 p.m.; pet show, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 16: Dairy goat check-in, 8-11 a.m.; dairy goat show, noon; cat show, 1 p.m.
Friday, July 17: Boer goat check-in, 8-10 a.m.; boer goat show, noon.
Saturday, July 18: Dog training show, 9 a.m.; exhibition poultry check-in, 9-11 a.m.; poultry showmanship, 12:30 p.m.; exhibition poultry/pigeon show, 1:30 p.m.
