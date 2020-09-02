Boys Soccer
Cougars fall to ECA
ELKHART — Central Noble lost to Elkhart Christian 2-1 on Saturday.
Danny Leffers scored the Cougars’ goal in a tough contest that 22 fouls and two yellow cards called and a player ejected. CN is 2-1-1.
CN scratches past Lakeland
ALBION — Central Noble won an aggressive Northeast Corner Conference match over Lakeland 1-0 on Thursday.
Jonah Hopf scored in the first half for the Cougars. The contest featured 23 fouls, four yellow cards and an ejection.
Volleyball
Berkes sets CN assist mark
EMMA — The host Westview Warriors went 2-2 at their own invite on Saturday. They beat South Bend Adams 31-29, 25-22 and Whitko 24-26, 27-25, 15-13, but they lost to Goshen 25-19, 25-20 and Wawasee 25-19, 25-16.
Central Noble only picked up one win on Saturday. It beat Eastside 25-18, 25-17 and lost to Bethany Christian 25-13, 25-17, Wawasee 25-15, 25-16 and South Bend Adams 25-21, 25-19.
During the invite, the Cougars’ Jenica Berkes broke the school record for assists. The previous mark was 1,413.
Cougars handle Blazers
ALBION — Central Noble took care of Eastside 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 in Northeast Corner Conference play Thursday.
Jenica Berkes had 26 assists and 10 digs to lead the Cougars. Bridgette Gray had 12 kills and Amber Spencer had 10 digs.
Cross Country
Cougars run at Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Both West Noble cross country teams led the area at Saturday’s annual Panther Run at Prairie Heights High School.
The Charger boys won their race with a team score of 38 points and the girls finished second with 77 points.
The Garrett boys finished in second with 45 points, followed by Churubusco with 70, Woodlan 102 and Prairie Heights 107.
West Noble’s Grant Flora in 17:08 and Austin Cripe at 17:39, led the field in first and second, respectively.
Central Noble’s Noah Shepherd finished in 21st in 20:17 to lead his team, and Hamilton’s top runner was Kenny Scheik in 26th at 20:47.
Isaac Flora finished in 11th for the Chargers, followed by his teammate Logan Schuller in 12th.
Trevor Armstrong led the Railroaders with a fourth-place finish at 18:16. Another pair of Garrett runners finished in the top 10. Luke Coffman came in eighth in a time of 19:11, and Gavin Weller took 10th at 19:13.
Churubusco was led by Eli Lantz, who finished in a third in 18:04, and Levi Skinner, who crossed the finish line in seventh at 18:51.
Prairie Heights’ top runner was Kawliga Glasgo, who finished in a time of 18:29 for fifth place, and Carson McLatcher led Fremont in sixth place at a pace of 18:35.
On the girls’ side, Leo was the team champion with four girls in the top five for 24 points. West Noble came in second, followed by Woodlan at 78, Fremont 102, Garrett 108, Prairie Heights 141 and Central Noble 169.
Woodlan’s Abbey Gentz was the top individual finisher in 19:52.
The Railroaders’ Nataley Armstrong was the top area runner for the girls. She finished in sixth with a time of 21:42. Her teammate Aida Haynes came in 20th place.
Central Noble had one finisher in the top 25 and it was Michaela Reinholt, who finished in 22nd at 23:39.
Thalia Parson led West Noble with an eighth-place finish at 21:59. Megan Wallen finished in 13th, and Ruby Clark ended up in 15th.
Heights was led by Allison Steele, who finished in ninth at 22:05. Churubusco’s top runner was Cara DeBolt in a time of 22:41 for 14th, and her teammate Allie Basinger was a few steps behind in 16th.
Makayla Gumbel led Fremont with a 16th-place finish in 23:08, and her classmate Natalie Gochenour finished 10 seconds later in 18th.
