INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state Rep. and Assistant Minority Leader Karlee Macer, D-Speedway, announced last week she will not be seeking a bid for governor.
Macer’s House District 92 covers the west side of Indianapolis. She is the assistant Democratic leader in the Indiana House of Representatives and member of the Indiana Veteran Affairs Commission. Macer is the ranking Democrat on the Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, also serving on the Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development and Utilities, Energy and Telecommunication Committees.
“The support I’ve seen from communities all across our state and the work Democrats are doing is nothing short of inspiring,” Macer said in a news release.
“In every corner of our state, there are leaders stepping up to fight for Hoosiers and their families and I’m always ready to work with those who seek to move Indiana forward.
“Anyone who knows me, knows that it is the frontline problem solving and policy-making that drives me in my work. While I stand ready to roll my sleeves up, and show our state what it means to be a Democrat, I will not be doing so in a bid for governor. I look forward to supporting those stepping up to make change in our cities, correcting the harmful path the Republican super-majority have led us down, and taking on some of the most crucial Federal policies in our lifetime.
“Groundwork must be done to support their efforts, and I look forward to stepping into that role and encouraging others to do so to the highest standard.”
