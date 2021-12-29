ALBION — The Noble County Public Library’s Bookopoly 2022 Winter Reading Challenge will run through March 20. It’s not too late to start! Stop in at your local NCPL branch where you can register to compete as an individual, family or group. Complete reading challenges and get entered in the drawing to win a fabulous grand prize.
New Materials at NCPL branches for January:
Adult items: “No Words,” by Meg Cabot (#3 Little Bridge Island Series); The “I Love My Air Fryer” 5-Ingredient Recipe Book, by Robin Fields, “The Book of Magic,” by Alice Hoffman (#4 Practical Magic series), “The Night She Disappeared, by Lisa Jewell; “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” by James Patterson; and “Foul Play,” by Stuart Woods (#59 Stone Barrington series).
Teen items: “She’s Too Pretty to Burn,” by Wendy Heard; “Blood Will Tell,” by April Henry (#2 in Last Point series); “Monsters: Creatures of the Marvel Universe Explored,” by Kelly Knox; “The Twin.” by Natasha Preston; “Moment of Truth,” by Kasie West (#3 Love, Life and the List series); and “Sunkissed,” by Kasie West.
Children’s items: “Pugtato,” by Sophie Corrigan; “Sleep Tight, Scooby-Doo,” by Michael Dahl; “Fix-it and Forget-it Cooking with Kids,” by Phyllis Good; “The Lonely Mailman,” by Susanna Isern and Daniel Montero Galan; “Paw Patrol: Big City Adventures,” by Nicole Johnson; and “Star Wars: the Mandolorian, a Clan of Two,” by Brooke Vitale.
Movies on DVD: On the Road rated R, Cry Macho rated PG-13, The Mitchells vs. the Machines rated PG, The Land Before Time Complete Movie Collection rated G, and Baby Shark’s Big Show! rated Juvenile.
TV Series on DVD: Albion — The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, season 1. Avilla — Anne with an E, season 3. Cromwell — Chicago P.D., season 8.
Children’s Programs during January
Preschool Storytimes will be Tuesdays, Jan. 4, 18 and 25 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays, Jan. 6, 20, and 27 at 6 p.m. The theme this month will be transportation.
P.A.L.S. Play and Learn Storytime will be Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. or Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Each family will get to take home a copy of the book “Dirt + Water = Mud,” by Katherine Hannigan.
Teen Programs during January
Join us in the teen room Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4-5:30 p.m. for Ultimate Werewolf, a strategy card game. We’ll work together to find the werewolves before the village is attacked.
Adult Programs during January
Craft Therapy: Intro to Diamond Painting. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. If you love paint-by-numbers or cross stitch, you’ll love diamond painting. Try it on a small scale. Choose between a bookmark, keychain or greeting card. Ages 18+. Please register for this free program.
Book Club is on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The book we will be discussing is “The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules,” by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg.
Join us at Sylvan Cellars to discuss the thriller “We Are All the Same in the Dark,” by Julia Heaberlin. Sylvan Cellars is located at 2725 E. Northport Road,Wolcottville, IN 46795.
There will be a Friends of NCPL Meeting, Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. by the Big Window at NCPL Albion. All are welcome to attend.
All NCPL branches will be closed Jan. 1-3 in observance of the New Year and Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
