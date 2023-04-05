Baseball
Central Noble defeats Bremen
ALBION — The Central Noble baseball team defeated Bremen on March 28, 6-4.
Carter Wilkinson was credited with the pitching victory for the Cougars. Jaxon Copas pitched the final three innings to pick up the save.
Softball
Cougars win slugfest vs. Lions
ALBION — The Central Noble softball team opened its season with a slugfest, knocking off Bremen, 18-11, on March 28.
The Cougars had five runs in the first inning, then added seven in the sixth in picking up the victory.
Abby Hile went 4-for-5 from the plate with two doubles and 4 RBIs. Avery Deter, Kierra Bolen, Grace Swank and Kyndal Pease all had multiple hits on the night.
Swank picked up the win on the mound. Kensyngtin Kimmell recorded the save.
On March 29, the Cougars defeated Manchester, 11-1.
Kimmell tossed a two-hitter from the mound to go with nine strikeouts and zero walks.
Swank went 3-for-4 from the plate. Hile and Bolen also had multiple hits in the victory.
Boys Track
Central Noble falls to Manchester
ALBION — The Central Noble boys track team lost to Manchester in its season opener on March 28, 90-33.
No individual results provided.
