Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago, Aug. 4, 1976
The second annual summer football camp for middle school boys concluded on July 16, 1976, after a very successful week. Forty-three boys attended the non-contact clinic offering instructions in football fundamentals. The camp was offered free and was directed by Mike Blackburn, head football coach at Central Noble High School. Assisting were assistant coaches Stan Shand and Al Myers, and Brian Stolte, a 1976 graduate. Blue ribbons were earned in five events. They went to: 40-yard dash – 14-15, Chuck Dazey; age 13, Steve Smolinski; age 12, Jim Smolinski. Pass for distance-age 14-15, Chuck Dazey; age 13, Steve Smolinski; age 12, Jim Smolinski. Punting-age 14-15, Randy Slone; age 13, Mike Stringfellow; age 12, Kirk Fulk. Centering – age 14-15, Scott Mundon; age 13, Mike Stringfellow; age 12, Mark Stroup. Field goals-age 14-15, Rex Fulk; age 13, Steve Smolinski; age 12, Jim Smolinski. Jim Smolinski, Mike Stringfellow and Rex Fulk were age group winners of the “Superstars” competition which consisted of the above mentioned contests plus passing for accuracy, pass routes, obstacle course, bench press, leg press, kick offs and blocking.
Best wishes to Toby and Alieta Tipton. A son, Jon Seth, was born to them at McCray Hospital in Kendallville.
Four girls were going to serve as varsity watergirls for the Central Noble High School football team. Karen Shank, senior; Rhonda Smith, junior; Jodie Mundon, junior; and Sandra Pulver, sophomore, were chosen by lettermen from 22 applicants.
From the “Woman’s Side” column — How many remember going up the steps to the dentist when Dr. Forrest Beck had his office over the bank. You could sit in his chair and almost forget the pain of the dental work, because of the great view of the town’s activities.
This writer wanted to know if anyone besides her remembered the blue convertible decorated for parades and rallies which said, “Pat For First Lady.” Also, almost saucer size campaign buttons that carried the slogan, It was around 1960. Never once has she changed. She is still a lady.
25 years ago, April 10, 1996
Kendallville citizen Robert Ditton appeared before Noble County Commissioners Harold Troyer, Steve Jacob and Joy LeCount, speaking in opposition to the construction of a new jail. Ditton asked the commissioners to delay for 30 days while he “met with representatives from the prosecutor’s office, the sheriff’s department and the courts to reduce the number of people booked into the Noble County Jail.” Ditton was supported at the meeting by Don Kammerer of Kendallville and Dennis Fahlsing of Avilla.
The Albion Town Council discussed allowing grain trucks to travel South Street to Liberty in order to reach Egolf Grain. Town Marshal Gene Lock reminded council members that the present legal load limits on town streets was 14,000 pounds and would need to be changed in order to allow that kind of change.
Kristin Stangland and Amanda Langohr represented Central Noble High School at the recent Tri-State Regional Science Fair.
Ryan Weber, a junior pitcher, threw a complete game 3-hitter against Eastside as the Cougars opened their 1996 baseball season with a victory.
Central Noble senior Cale Hoover was one of 37 scholar athletes in northeastern Indiana to be honored by the Northeast Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
High men’s bowling score was turned in by Paul Simon with a 210. Dennis Behm as second highest with a 204.
The high female game was turned in by Arlene Werker with a 197. Mary Herr and Lisa Smith both rolled a 179.
Larry Ellet, a customer service professional at RJ Auto Suply in Albion, was recently certified as a CARQUEST Counter-Tech.
10 years ago, April 6, 2011
Central Noble High School announced that Trenton Gemmill had been selected by the faculty as the Senior Student of the Month. Underclassmen selected for their respective class honors were Elijah Lien, Erin Cole and Page Lundquist.
Kody L. Forker of Kimmell was named to the University of Northwestern Ohio’s Dean’s List in the College of Technologies. Full-time students must receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to be named to the list.
Two fire departments were needed to control a brush fire that scorched about 10 acres southeast of Albion. It was one of nine ground cover fires reported to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department in a 48-hour period.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising jumbo wings for $1.69 per pound and swiss steak for $2.99 per pound. A gallon of 2% milk could be purchased for $2.29.
Community participants in Central Noble Middle School’s “Get a Life” program included Judge Robert Kirsch, Conservation Officer Bob Duff, Noble Couty Clerk Candy Myers and Indiana State Police Sgt. Max Weber.
Jack and Joan (Strater) Hosford of Wawaka celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 26. They were married March 26, 1961, in the Wayne Center Methodist Church with the Rev. Fred Hill officiating.
