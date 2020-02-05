ALBION — Oliver Luke, 2, plays with his toys like other toddlers but his activity covers an important truth. He was born Nov. 8, 2018, with several congenital heart defects that have required four surgeries so far, with more to come at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
The medical bills just keep coming for the young family, so Oliver’s large extended family has stepped in to help. Led by grandparents Jack and Staci Howard of Albion, family members are organizing a Feb. 22 benefit at the Albion American Legion.
Staci Howard said the benefit is open to the public. The benefit will include a hog roast, cash bar, a live auction of donated items with auctioneer Keith Rupert calling the bids, a wooden table made and donated by an Amish coworker and handmade quilts made and donated by Marge Troyer.
Grandpa Jack has crafted a hand-built wooden chest. Sweetwater Sound has donated a guitar to be sold. Many smaller items will be up for bid in a silent auction.
Oliver’s mother, Courtney Peterson, said an ultrasound 20 weeks into her pregnancy discovered Oliver had tricuspid artesia. A battery of tests showed that Oliver’s tricuspid valve had failed to form, which allows oxygenated and unoxygenated blood to mix. He also has pulmonary stenosis and septal defects (holes) in both the atrial and ventricle chambers.
Courtney traveled to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for his birth. Labor caused stress on the baby, so Courtney had an emergency caesarean section.
“I saw him for a minute at IU Methodist before they took him to Riley,” she said.
Oliver had surgery at a week old to install a stent for better blood flow. A second surgery repaired flow to Oliver’s lungs, but his heart had to be restarted with paddles. He remained in intensive care at Riley until New Year’s.
A Glenn procedure was performed in the third surgery and another surgery finished repairs to Oliver’s heart. Oliver has a leaking mitral valve, which may require a valve replacement or a heart transplant in the future.
“People don’t realize the seriousness of Oliver’s problems,” she said. “Surgery won’t cure it. There’s no sports and no running.”
Peterson said Oliver’s many follow-up appointments at Riley makes it difficult for her to keep a job.
Staci Howard agrees. “The hardest thing is that you can’t fix this.”
Donations for Oliver’s medical bills may be sent to the Albion American Legion.
