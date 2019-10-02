44 years ago,
Jan. 8, 1975
The Noble County EMS delivered its first baby. They received a call at 9:45 am, that a young lady was having a baby. Larry Hite, Jack Ottaiamo and Richard Moser responded. While enroute to the hospital, the baby was born. She was named Gretchen Starr.
The daughter of a Cromwell resident had been decorated with the U. S. Air Force Commendation Medal at Keflavik, Iceland. Staff Sgt. Janna M. Stolery, daughter of Mrs. Helen C. Adair, was an administrative technician. She was selected for meritorious service while assigned at Elgin Air Force Auxiliary Field No. 9, Florida. She was a 1969 graduate of Wawasee High School, Syracuse.
Albion lost one of its venerable citizens with the passing of Ed Maloney.
Jimmy and Becky Barr were parents of a daughter, Alicia Ann. Bob and Berniece Berkes were grandparents.
County officials who had been elected Nov. 5, 1974, were sworn in on Jan. 1, 1975. They included Commissioner Stangland, recorder Evelyn Morr, Auditor Ruth Anna Young, Sheriff John Stoner, Prosecutor Dave Laur, Judge Robert Probst and Assessor Arthur Wehmeyer.
Marine Pvt. Thomas E. Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Justus of Cromwell, graduated from Recruit Training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California.
On Jan. 3, 1975, the temperatures reached 60 degrees but by Monday, Jan. 6, it was 8 degrees above zero.
25 years ago, Sept. 21, 1994
Deborah J. Davis, of Wawaka, had been named a semifinalist in the 1995 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Rod and Vicki Stampe were proud parents of a son, Nathan Samuel. Nathan was joined at home by a sister Rachel, 4 and brother Zach, 3.
World War II planes were still flying over Noble County between Auburn and South Bend. DC-3s, known as C-47s during World War II, were being used as freight carriers. These planes were the same 50-year-old machines that flew in Europe carrying paratroopers and cargo. The estimated speed of the planes was 125 mph.
Jeff and Lori (DePew) Bowman, Sierra Vista, Arizona, announced the birth of their second child on Aug. 11, 1974. The little girl was named Elizabeth Adela. She had a little brother at home, Philip, who was 1 1/2.
Navy Fireman Aaron Foster, son of Sandra Foster, Cromwell, had returned from operations off the coast of Haiti aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Inchon, home-ported in Norfolk, Virginia, as the lead ship of its four-ship Amphibious Ready Group. While deployed USS Inchon operated in support of Operation Support Democracy, the United Nations sanctions aimed at restoring democracy to Haiti.
10 years ago, Sept. 16, 2009
Busche was awarded a new Dana contract which would result in 40 new jobs.
Noble House Ministry staff members were credited with saving a baby and controlling a fire that threatened their facility. The infant’s 5-year-old brother admitted that he started the fire while playing with a lighter. The two children were reportedly alone for less than 10 minutes while a babysitter was nearby, but that was enough time for the boy to accidentally start a fire that burned some clothes, then spread to the crib’s mattress and bedclothes. While the boy went looking for help, a Noble House staff member discovered the fire and rescued the sleeping infant. Staff members then controlled the flames with a fire extinguisher, evacuated the residents and dialed 911.
Robert Cotner, a former Noble County resident and a graduate of the Class of 1954 at Kendallville High School-and author of “Pilgriming-A Journey Into the Faith of Age,” was signing copies of his book at Lighthouse Christian Bookstore, Davis Mercantile, Shipshewana.
Members of the Orange Township Extension Homemakers Club were guests of honor during the Noble County Extension Homemakers Association Officer’s Banquet at Brimfield Methodist Church. The club was organized in 1921, and was celebrating its 88th anniversary. Twelve of the club’s 14 current members were present. They were Iva Maldeny, Jeannette Shull, Ashleigh Shull, Lillian Hague, Margaret Logan, Martha Robbins, Nancy Cravens, Peggy Hawn, Jeanne Keiser-the current county president, Georgia Rose, Mildred Schermerhorn and June Stackhouse.
Joel and Carole (Seavers) Moore of Albion were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Destin, Florida. They were married on July 26, 1959, in Upland.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was senior Sage Knopp. Knopp was undefeated on the cross country course so far in the 2009 season. She won a three-way meet at Angola and then won the West Noble Invitational for the first time in her high school career with a time of 19:44.
