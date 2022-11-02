Compiled by Matt Getts
40 years ago, Oct. 6, 1982
The town of Albion adopted the annexation of property owned by the Berean Baptist Church, located south of Highland Park, and a resolution creating an Urban Development Area of the property owned by Parker Hannifin in the northern area of Albion.
Dr. David Van Meter, James Stull, Rob Rinehart, Charles Householder and Jerry Bortner attended a kickoff breakfast for the United Way in the central part of the county.
Nelson Roscoe of Albion was appointed Noble County home safety coordinator by the National Safety Council.
Steve Elser, a senior at Central Noble High School, was selected to the Indiana All-Star Choir.
Trailing Prairie Heights 24-22 in the final 90 seconds, Central Noble quarterback Dave Carson found Dan Cochard all alone in the endzone on a 15-yard touchdown strike to take the lead. Carson completed a pass to Eddie “Buzzy” Moorhouse for the two-point conversion as the Cougars went on to victory.
The Central Noble Football Boosters were selling chicken barbecue on the Noble County Courthouse Square for $2.50 per half. Carryouts were being sold at the Wolf Lake fire station, Bares’ Grocery at Merriam and B&D Bait at Big Lake.
25 years ago, Oct. 1, 1997
Noble County Sheriff Doug Dukes announced that his department, as well as the Albion, Cromwell and Ligonier police department, would be adding an additional officer thanks to the Governor’s Law Enforcement Assistance Fund. The fund agreed to pay the wages for the officers for three years.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department made an unannounced drug sweep using police K9s at Central Noble High School. An inspection of lockers found no narcotics present that day.
Kenneth Fetters of Knapp Lake had reportedly removed 27 beaver dams from the channels that connect that lake chain. Fetters was concerned the dams were creating high lake levels on Knapp Lake and in the associated chain of small lakes.
Jean Carnahan, daughter of Merritt and Evelyn Winebrenner of Albion, was promoted to commander in the U.S. Navy Nursing Corps.
Egolf’s IGA was selling Burger’s 2% milk for $1.99 per gallon. A roll of Bounty paper towels was going for 69 cents. Eckrich bologna was selling for $1.39 for a 1-pound package.
The Central Noble Middle School eighth grade team defeated Avilla Middle School, 14-0. Joel Luckey had both touchdowns for the Cougars. Andy Schultz had a 2-point conversion run. B.J. Lemon keyed the defense.
Dave Caswell finished second, Sean Fitzpatrick was third and Jeremy Truelove was fourth as the Central Noble cross country team defeated Garrett, 22-35.
Chad Willett joined the Albion Town Marshal’s Office as a full-time officer. Willett had been a part-time and reserve officer with the department prior to his hiring.
10 years ago, Oct. 10, 2012
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was “requesting” that Noble County plant an additional 80 trees as part of a mitigation plan to compensate for wetlands that were disturbed during the second phase of the reconstruction of C.R. 1000E. The county had planted 80 trees as part of the plan in 2007, but the trees had not grown as quickly as the Corps wanted to see.
Members of the Albion S.T.A.R. Team traveled to French Lick to receive the Community Achievement Award as presented by the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns.
Winners of the S.T.A.R. Team’s chili cook-off were Gary Fry, Bridgette Wilson and Phyllis Herendeen.
Prairie Farms 2% milk was selling for $2.49 per gallon, according to Egolf’s IGA advertisement. Swiss cheese was selling for $5.79 per pound. A pound of pork chops was selling for $2.69. A half gallon of orange juice was priced at $1.69. The grocery was selling smoke sausage for $2.89 per pound.
Central Noble cross country runner Ryan Smith finished third at the West Noble Sectional to advance to regional.
The Central Noble Middle School Students of the Month were Audrey Gray (eighth grade), Erika Maneke (seventh) and Korbin Baker (sixth).
The Central Noble girls soccer team finished its season with a 10-6-2 record. Junior Tiffany Simcox led the team with 28 goals and 12 assists. In goal, Renee Ziegler had four shutouts on the season, making 196 saves.
Asbury United Methodist Church hosted a free community meal, The menu included creamed chicken and biscuits, a vegetable and a dessert.
The Noble Vision Summit was held in Kendallville, with the goal of providing a general direction for the county to take. A steering committee was being chaired by Denise Lemmon and Abbie Lash. The topical themes decided on for the county were: World class learning organizations; a vibrant and diverse economy and superior quality of ife.
