ALBION — Eligibility for small businesses in Indiana to apply for a Restart Grant to help offset the impact of COVID-19 losses has been expanded to include those who have already received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and/or a Noble County Micro-Grant (funded by a Community Development Block Fund grant).
This means that even if a business has received assistance from the programs mentioned, it may now also apply for reimbursement of up to 80% of qualified business expenses incurred between March-November 2020. Reimbursements for expenses may be awarded up to $2,500 or up to $5,000 for each month during that time period in which the business demonstrates a revenue loss of at least 40% or of at least 80%, respectively.
The application deadline has also been pushed out to Dec. 1, 2020.
Grants will be issued up to $10,000 per company and will be issued in the order in which applications are received until funding is exhausted.
The program launched in early June and, to date, has issued just over $1 million in grants to nearly 250 small businesses throughout 83 of the state’s 92 counties. Call the Noble County Economic Development Corp. at 636-3800 or drop a note to info@noblecountyedc.com.
