The following children were born at the New Eden Care Center recently:
Krislyn Grace, a girl, born Aug. 12 to Wayne and Sharon (Yoder) Hochstetler, Shipshewana.
Jethro Devon, a boy, born Aug. 13, to Alan and Kristine (Yoder) Lehman, Goshen.
Kaitlyn Ann, a girl, born Aug. 13 to Stanley and Regina (Yoder) Yoder, Goshen.
Silas John, a boy, born Aug. 15 to Freeman and Katie (Bontrager) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Janie Isabelle, a girl, born Aug. 15 to Brian and Emma (Lambright) Slabach, Goshen.
Carter Luke, a boy, born Aug. 15 to Myron and Joanna (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
Shannon Elijah, a boy, born Aug. 5 to Wayne and Emily (Gingerich) Wingard, Bristol.
Kate Janelle, a girl, born Aug. 6 to Aaron and MArta (Stultzfus) Schrock, LaGrange.
Liam Cole, a boy, born Aug. 6 to Leon and Linda (Miller) Slabach, Shipshewana.
Heidi Joy, a girl, born Aug. 8 to Darrell and LuAnn (Yoder) Yoder, LaGrange.
Lavern Jay, a boy, born Aug. 8 to Perry and Edna Fern (Miller) Miller.
Jalin Dean, a boy, born to Dean and Edna (Lehman) Troyer, Goshen.
Ethan Jeryl, a boy, born to Vernon and Kathryn (Bontrager) Yoder, Topeka.
Japeth Merle, a boy, born to Marlin and Sisan (Shrock) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Jeslyn Brielle, a girl, born Aug. 16 to Jeremy and Deann (Miller) Yoder, Millersburg.
