STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: NAME THE ANIMAL
ACROSS
1. Spoil
6. Delivery service
9. Gallup’s inquiry
13. Madison Square Garden, e.g.
14. One of the Tudors
15. Pinkerton’s gallery member
16. Beneath, to a poet
17. Bird-to-be
18. Not slouching
19. *Koko or Digit
21. *George or Marcel
23. Langley agency
24. Can of worms
25. Pine juice
28. Up to the task
30. Most recent
35. Furnace output
37. Gives a helping hand
39. Veranda in Honolulu
40. *European sea eagle
41. Waterwheel
43. Ladder crosspiece
44. *Valued for its down
46. Steelers’s Chuck
47. Genealogical plant?
48. Treat for Dumbo
50. Hoofbeat sound
52. “To ____ is human”
53. Jim Carrey’s 1994 disguise
55. Garden cultivator
57. *Roger or Peter
60. *Rocket or Rascal
64. “Random” audience member
65. Mozart’s “L’____ del Cairo”
67. Resin-producing tree
68. Like haunted house
69. Time delay
70. City in Germany
71. Not a bee
72. Pilot’s deadline
73. Not those
DOWN
1. Pirates on a plank?
2. Black and white treat
3. *Papa or Mama
4. Clown act
5. Perennial garden flower
6. Iris holder
7. *Babe or Wilbur
8. Fraternity letter
9. Politician’s barrelful
10. Curved molding
11. Famous Australopithecus
12. “____ the wild rumpus begin!”
15. Hertz offering
20. Labanotation founder
22. Doesn’t mix well with water
24. Wilma and Fred’s hometown
25. *Dolly
26. Eagle’s nest
27. *Giant or Red
29. *Simba or Elsa
31. Queen of Hearts’ pastry
32. Accustom
33. Not so crazy
34. *Detroit mascot
36. Not quite an adult
38. Perfect houseplant spot
42. Luau greeting
45. S. E. Hinton’s “____ Fish”
49. Chi precursor
51. Place for a square
54. Furry scarf
56. What’s in your e-wallet?
57. Actress Perlman
58. Runs, as on TV
59. Radar flash
60. Indian music
61. Yorkshire river
62. Lode deposits
63. Supreme Court number
64. Make a seam
66. *Tom or Sylvester
Solution on Page A7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.