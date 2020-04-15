ane-4-15-20-puzzle.tif

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: NAME THE ANIMAL

ACROSS

1. Spoil

6. Delivery service

9. Gallup’s inquiry

13. Madison Square Garden, e.g.

14. One of the Tudors

15. Pinkerton’s gallery member

16. Beneath, to a poet

17. Bird-to-be

18. Not slouching

19. *Koko or Digit

21. *George or Marcel

23. Langley agency

24. Can of worms

25. Pine juice

28. Up to the task

30. Most recent

35. Furnace output

37. Gives a helping hand

39. Veranda in Honolulu

40. *European sea eagle

41. Waterwheel

43. Ladder crosspiece

44. *Valued for its down

46. Steelers’s Chuck

47. Genealogical plant?

48. Treat for Dumbo

50. Hoofbeat sound

52. “To ____ is human”

53. Jim Carrey’s 1994 disguise

55. Garden cultivator

57. *Roger or Peter

60. *Rocket or Rascal

64. “Random” audience member

65. Mozart’s “L’____ del Cairo”

67. Resin-producing tree

68. Like haunted house

69. Time delay

70. City in Germany

71. Not a bee

72. Pilot’s deadline

73. Not those

DOWN

1. Pirates on a plank?

2. Black and white treat

3. *Papa or Mama

4. Clown act

5. Perennial garden flower

6. Iris holder

7. *Babe or Wilbur

8. Fraternity letter

9. Politician’s barrelful

10. Curved molding

11. Famous Australopithecus

12. “____ the wild rumpus begin!”

15. Hertz offering

20. Labanotation founder

22. Doesn’t mix well with water

24. Wilma and Fred’s hometown

25. *Dolly

26. Eagle’s nest

27. *Giant or Red

29. *Simba or Elsa

31. Queen of Hearts’ pastry

32. Accustom

33. Not so crazy

34. *Detroit mascot

36. Not quite an adult

38. Perfect houseplant spot

42. Luau greeting

45. S. E. Hinton’s “____ Fish”

49. Chi precursor

51. Place for a square

54. Furry scarf

56. What’s in your e-wallet?

57. Actress Perlman

58. Runs, as on TV

59. Radar flash

60. Indian music

61. Yorkshire river

62. Lode deposits

63. Supreme Court number

64. Make a seam

66. *Tom or Sylvester

