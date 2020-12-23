WEST LAFAYETTE — A partnership between Purdue University and some top law enforcement agencies in South Korea is leading to lasting changes for the handling of domestic violence calls in South Korea. It also has led to a top honor for a law enforcement leader.
Eric Dietz, a professor of computer and information technology in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute, began the partnership when he was working to create opportunities for graduate students to study law enforcement policies in South Korea.
The superintendent of South Korean police, Hyun Gun Song, came to Greater Lafayette last year to research the local law enforcement response to domestic violence. He rode along with officers and deputies to see how they respond to domestic violence and other calls.
Song also worked in Dietz’s lab to review statistics and data related to domestic violence calls and responses in the Tippecanoe County area. Dietz also connected Song with law enforcement agencies across Indiana.
“Thanks to my time spent in Greater Lafayette, we now have a new law that will be in effect soon in South Korea for how domestic calls are dealt with by law enforcement,” Song said. “This has been an incredible opportunity that will make a lasting change.”
Under the new law, police officers will be required to separate the parties involved in a domestic violence call and then require follow-up actions to ensure continued safety. Currently, police in South Korea are not required to take such actions unless requested by one of the parties involved in the call.
For his work, Song recently was named a top law enforcement leader in South Korea and received a national award for his work on domestic violence. Song’s model on how to handle calls, based on his experiences at Purdue, is now being implemented across South Korea.
“This partnership shows the power of higher education to create a system for stronger public safety here at home and across the globe,” Dietz said.
Dietz, a Purdue alumnus from the College of Engineering and the founding executive director of Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security, has been working to apply quantitative data to determine the effectiveness of security policies.
Dietz also has worked with the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization to patent technologies aimed at tracking and improving public safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.