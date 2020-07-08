45 years ago, Oct. 22, 1975
An interesting sign on the board in front of a church in Albion read, “In honor of our beloved Founder, we are open on Sundays.”
Captain John W. Zink, son of Mr. and Mrs. John I. Zink, Albion, was participating in a joint U. S. Air Force Army training exercise in Hawaii. Captain Zink was an F-4E Phantom aircraft commander at Eglin AFB, Florida, with a unit of the 33rd Tactical Fighter Wing.
The PTO of Central Noble completed its reorganization by electing a board of directors, who were Harold Weaver, Stan Tipton, Pat Troyer, Helen Cochard and Jean Starkey. Officers of the PTO were John Moorhouse, president; Mrs. Norman Johnson, vice president; Mrs. Joy Peterson, secretary; and Mrs. Cal Hile, treasurer.
Clyde Bond of Noble County, president of the Region 3 Health Planning Council Inc. (Northeastern Indiana), had been elected as the first president of the Northern Indiana Health System Agency Inc.
The McCray Hospital Board was holding a hearing in Albion at the courthouse to learn public reaction to plans to expand the facility at its Kendallville location. Similar hearings would be held throughout the county. The Bbard said either expansion was needed at the present hospital site or a new facility would have to be constructed. Other hearings were planned in the county including: Wolf Lake, Rome City, Avilla, Ligonier and Cromwell.
Green Center Elementary School students were getting new playground equipment thanks to their participation in the Colgate-Palmolive “School Action Plan,” in which that company would supply cash to purchase equipment in exchange for proofs of purchase of 12 well known Colgate products.
Steven and Sherry Woll were parents of a daughter, Melissa Coleen.
Philip and Cindy Jacob were parents of a son, Shawn Eugene, born Oct. 5, 1975.
25 years ago, June 21, 1995
Glen Nunemaker, the person who designed and made a stained glass window for the children’s area of the new Noble County Public Library, watched as it was put in place. The contemporary design of flowers allowed the imagination to wander, the clear colors sparkled as the sun shone against the newly installed window. The window was dedicated in memory of Sven Osterlund, a long-time Noble County Public Library and Indiana State Library trustee.
Rita L. Jimenez, daughter of Pete and Ella Jimenez, Albion, enlisted in the U. S. Air Force’s Delayed Enlistment Program. Rita was a 1995 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Jack Gaby purchased the first of a limited edition badge commemorating the 1995 Noble County Community Fair. Judy Hass, treasurer of the Fair Board, accepted the $1 payment. The four-color badges were available from the Noble County Extension Office or members of the Fair Board. Proceeds were to be used for Fair Board sponsored projects.
Jim Kellam, owner and operator of Howler’s Habitat, located near the Chain O’ Lakes State Park in Green Township, had imported seven wolf pups from Canada. Kellam who was dedicated to the preservation of as many wolf sub-species as possible, bought the British Columbian sub-species pups from Polar Park, about 15 miles east of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
T’s Bait Shop opened for business at the former location of Pete’s Barber Shop in Albion. The proprietors were Mark and Sara Tarlton.
John and Kristen Nicodemus were proud to announce the arrival of their son, Jason Scott. He joined two brothers, Justin and Jordan.
Central Noble Cougar basketball standout Brett Freeman signed to play basketball for Defiance College in Ohio.
The 50th anniversary reunion of the Albion High School class of 1945 was held at St. James Restaurant in Avilla. Twenty-nine of the 40 graduates attended. They were: Martha Earnhart Smith, Mary Alice Johnson Mazelin, Beth Faux Iddings, Beverly Alwine Snyder, Joan Curtis Voirol, Lois Moore Knafel, Martha Jane Beck Girard, Martha Luther Lemmon, Jerry Morr, Ruth Weeks Conkling, Helen Duesler Lohrei, Peg De Groff Mertz, Mary Lou DuBois Norris, Betty Smith Bower, Mary Ester Brown Mills, Ruth Haney Strater, Helen Knafel Applegate, Wanda Truelove Stout, Mary Lou Thomas Young, Ray Noe, Ben Lemmon, Frank McWilliams, Howard Berkes, Jack Weber, Phil Norris, Rodney Sieber, Walter Winebrenner, Jim Snyder and Max Savoie.
10 years ago, June 23, 2010
With unanimous victory in the Third District Democratic Party caucus, Dr. Tom Hayhurst became the party’s special election candidate.
The Noble County Visitor’s Bureau was seeking to establish the state’s first “Green Triangle” that would package, market, advocate and promote the wealth of recreational and environmental resources of Noble County and beyond. The “Triangle” was proposed to be bounded by U. S. 33 to the west along the Elkhart River. The Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben county lines to the north, and I-69 to the east to the point it intersected with U. S. 33 again in Fort Wayne.
The 98th annual meeting of the Wawaka High School Alumni was held on June 19, 2010, at West Noble High School. There were 154 graduates and their guests in attendance. Mildred Franks Gard of North Webster was the oldest graduate attending. She marked her 80th anniversary and was the oldest member of the class of 1930 present. Mildred was 97 years of age.
Gregory and Sonya (Troyer) Ward announced the birth of their twins, Lucretia Ann and Declan James.
