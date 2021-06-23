ALBION — Noble County youth enrolled in the Petroleum Power–Tractor project participated in a county Petroleum Power Operator’s Contest on June 12.
Truelove Brothers in Albion hosted the event and provided a lawn tractor, zero turn mower and ag tractor for the competition. The competition includes a written test, parts ID test, obstacle course test and safety component.
Agricultural and lawn and garden tractors are the most extensively used pieces of equipment on farm and home grounds today and consequently are involved in more farm accidents than all other farm machines combined. The 4-H Petroleum Power Operator’s Contest provides 4-H members with an opportunity to showcase their ability to safely and effectively operate an agricultural and/or lawn and garden.
The top 3 candidates in each section move on to the area tractor competition on July 31 in Adams County. Noble County winners are as follows:
• Ag Tractor Senior Division: 1st Kolton Bailey; 2nd Kord Bailey; 3rd Wyatt Targgart
• Ag Tractor Junior Division: 1st Kyle Thompson; 2nd Reid Barker
• Lawn & Garden Tractor Senior Division: 1st Kade Baker; 2nd James Earnhart; 3rd Oliver Kline
• Lawn & Garden Tractor Junior Division: 1st Aaron Williams; 2nd Jacob Coats; 3rd Josiah Kline
• Zero-Radius Mower Senior Division: 1st Cole Lake; 2nd Grant Lake; 3rd Mitchel Lemon
• Zero-Radius Mower Junior Division: 1st Sam Strater; 2nd Aiden Tuttle; 3rd Layne Targgart.
