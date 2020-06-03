ALBION — Town residents may be seeing door-to-door U.S. Census workers soon — if they haven’t already.
Town Manager Tena Woenker told the Albion Town Council on May 26 she had talked with a census official who said workers will be heading out to collect information from houses which had not submitted any information yet for the 2020 Census.
Councilman Don Shultz, a member of the town’s census committee, had asked Woenker if there was “anything coming up that needed to be addressed.”
Woenker said at this point, there wasn’t any action needed to be taken by the committee.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said it was important that Albion residents fill out their census surveys.
“We’re lagging behind some of our neighbors,” Manguson said.
It Albion’s population isn’t properly represented in the census results, the town may be shortchanged on monies distributed by the county, state and federal government based on population.
Also at the meeting of May 26:
• With so many people unemployed because of the coronavirus, the three-year County Economic Development Income Tax plan presented by Woenker only had a single 2% increase during that time span. In previous years, the town had projected 2% annual increases to the amount it would collect — and be able to spend — from the fund.
That thinking is inline with what Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby forsees.
“I don’t have official estimates, but given the unemployment numbers, I anticipate income tax based revenues to be lower than originally anticipated,” Selby said.
The amount collected not only affects CEDIT tax revenues, but the town’s public safety tax revenues, which are also collected on income taxes.
• Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber said his department was going to be replacing his command vehicle, a Ford Expedition, which was experiencing multiple mechanical issues.
“We can financially do that after the end of the year,” Amber said.
Amber also reported that the department was looking to purchase new equipment to extricate people involved in automobile crashes. The current equipment is old, Amber reported, and only perform at 60-65% of the capabilities of new equipment.
Amber said he would likely be coming before the council in the next month or two to request the purchasing of the new equipment.
• Town council president Vicki Jellison also announced another in her series of “shout-outs” to honor those in the community who have stepped up during the pandemic crisis.
“A shout out to all Albion residents and surrounding community who are being “good neighbors” during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jellison said. “Many heartwarming stories are being shared about those taking care of their neighbors. Challenging times remind us how important it is to watch out for one another. Thank you to those who are showing care, kindness and compassion to their neighbors. You are making a difference in the lives of others. Albion is a great place to live, work and play.”
• Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole reported his department had 830 service calls in April. Included in that total were 590 security checks, 10 local ordinance violations, 17 reports of suspicious activity, people or vehicles, four thefts and five domestic situations.
