Girls Basketball
Central Noble trips up Lakeland
LAGRANGE — The Central Noble girls basketball team improved to 3-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference with a 58-44 victory over Lakeland on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Lakewland led 20-19 at the half, but Central Noble scored 39 second-half points to pull away for the victory.
Junior Madison Vice scored 18 of her game-high 27 points in the second half. Junior Meghan Kiebel added 17, 15 coming in the second half.
Boys Basketball
Cougar boys open with win
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble’s boys basketball team started its season with a 71-49 victory over Canterbury Saturday night.
The Cavaliers played the Cougars close through one quarter. Then CN took off.
Connor Essegian started his senior campaign with 35 points to lead the Cougars. Logan Gard had 12 points and Ryan Schroeder scored 10.
Eighth Grade Boys Basketball
Central Noble tops Fairfield
ALBION — The Central Noble eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Fairfield on Nov. 22, 47-34.
Simeon Gard scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds for the winners. Trey Shisler scored 11. Nick Freeman added 10.
On Nov. 20, the Cougars won their own invite, knocking off West Noble Middle School in the championship game, 40-21.
Gard scored 16 points in the victory. Kyle Knafel added 12. Freeman scored six.
Seventh Grade Boys Basketball Cougars fall to Fairfield
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh-grade boys basketball team lost to Fairfield, 35-25, on Nov. 22.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Alex Scott with 17 points. Landen Burkhart added five and Jerrick Deter chipped in with three.
Central Noble defeated West Noble, 27-19, on Nov. 20, to claim its own invitational title.
Scott scored 19 points to lead the Cougars. Deter and Ryan Bailey each added four.
Earlier in the day, the Cougars defeated Bethany Christian, 43-20.
Scott scored a game-high 23 for Central Noble. Burkhart added 16. Eli Antunez chipped in with two.
Sixth Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars roll over Eastside
BUTLER —The Central Noble boys basketball sixth-grade A team defeated Eastside on Nov. 23, 42-15. The Cougars scored 29 points in the first half.
Riley Knipper led all scorers with 17 points. Zackary Chenoweth added 12, whith Bryson Stump tallying five.
The Central Noble sixth-grade B team was defeated by Eastside in an abbreviated game with two 10-minute running clock halves, 6-5.
Central Noble was led by Dawson Ewell’s four points. Trace Cross added one.
The Cougars’ A team defeated West Noble on Nov. 22, 45-12.
Chenoweth led Central Noble with 21 points. Stump added 14 points.
Central Noble’s B team defeated West Noble on Nov. 22, 28-10. Ewell led the Cougars with 12 points. Bryce Coyle and Ruger Lough each scored six.
