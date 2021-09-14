ALBION — Drivers will have to navigate around a temporary closure and some one-way streets around the new Noble County government annex that's under construction starting this week.
Contractors have closed off York Street between the construction side at the Noble County Courthouse and reconfigured traffic flow on surrounding streets as work extends around the building for new concrete and asphalt work.
The closure started Tuesday and will run for about 12 weeks, said county highway engineer Zack Smith, who is coordinating the project for the county.
"York Street will be completely closed, Jefferson Street will be one way westbound, Main Street will be one way eastbound and Oak Street will be a one way southbound," Smith said. "Traffic barrels, barricades and detour signage will be installed to direct traffic.
"Weigand will be overseeing a significant amount of exterior concrete and asphalt work that must be completed before winter," Smith said. "Once complete, a majority of York Street parking will be returned and all roadways will go back to their original functionality."
The closure means that 14 parking spaces on the west side of the courthouse will be out of commission for the next 12 weeks, which will further strain the square's sometimes difficult parking situation.
All county employees who park adjacent to the courthouse should either park in the Albion parking lot near the Post Office, the gravel lot located on the west side of York Street west of the temporary Prosecutor's Office or on designated street parking surrounding the downtown area. County employees should be encouraged to utilize these same parking areas until York Street is reopened.
The closure could have started Monday but was postponed a day because of a jury trial starting in one of the courts. Jury trials are particularly taxing on parking, because dozens of people are called for jury selection and overload the downtown's limited parking capacity.
While Albion will even more short-handed on parking in the near-term, he's also noted long-term that the annex project will actually add parking downtown — primarily in a dedicated lot for the annex — which should lead to slightly less headaches finding a spot in the future.
"Ideally, long term, if people can get used to that for up to 12 weeks, then we'll have more parking than what we have and that should be relatively better going forward," Smith said.
In other annex updates, Smith said at last Monday's Noble County Council meeting that the county is "getting toward the finish line."
Contractors are finalizing work on the security systems, cameras and key fobs at the doors, meanwhile changes are being made in order to host four Noble County Emergency Management Agency radio antennas on the roof. A lot of glass work is taking place now and most of the masonry around the building exterior has been completed, Smith said.
Crews are working both inside and out on the $15 million annex as cold weather approaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.