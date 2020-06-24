ALBION — The cost of maintaining flowers and plants around the courthouse square in Albion is becoming more burdensome year to year.
And while the Noble County Commissioners appreciate the annual effort to beautify the square, they delivered a pretty clear “No” when it comes to the question of chipping in toward the cost.
On Monday, Steve Hook, on behalf of the Courthouse Square Preservation Society, dropped in to chat briefly with commissioners about the downtown planting.
Costs have been an ongoing issue for the yearly effort, which runs around $3,000 per year.
In an effort to reduce that cost, the organization is considering planting more perennials that would come back year after year instead of one-and-done annual plantings, while also seeking to transplant some plants from the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office to around the square, since the prosecutor building is scheduled to be demolished this summer.
The Courthouse Square Preservation Society sent out a fundraising letter to local businesses earlier this month seeking aid.
“Last year we lost a major contributor to this fund and we are seeking monetary help from other organizations and businesses in the Albion community to help with the costs,” the letter from President Sally Merriman said. “We recognize the fountain and beautiful flowers surrounding it as a showpiece for which our county and community should be proud.”
The letter asked that donations be submitted before July 15.
When Hook tiptoed toward the issue of whether the county might help with some funding, Commissioner Gary Leatherman reminded him that the past agreement was that the cost was solely on the downtown group, not the county.
“The courthouse preservation society came before us … at that time that was the agreement from the preservation society, that they would pay for (beautification) including that fountain and that’s never materialized,” Leatherman said.
Leatherman said he would provide minutes from a past meeting to that effect and Hook said he would relay the message back to the preservation society.
Commissioners expressed no issues with the organization relocating prosecutor’s office plants to around the courthouse square, or with more perennials being planted as long as they don’t “detract.”
Hook said the group may try to connect with the Noble County Master Gardeners for assistance with planting and upkeep on the plants in the future as another cost-saving measure.
