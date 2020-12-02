ALBION — In a Christmas season that’s been, well, a little wonky due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Christmas in the Village is going full Wonka.
This year’s event, which has been trimmed considerably due to COVID-19 precautions, will include a giveaway of five golden tickets with special prizes, according to event organizer Tammy Luce, of the Christmas in the Village Committee.
The event wlll be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Organizers will have five Golden Tickets hidden in candy bags. Winners will receive either a Noble County Gift Basket ($45 value), including gifts made in Noble County or win one of four Albion Chamber Bucks ($25) to be used in town.
Organizers will be social distancing family groups. Only 25 people will be allowed in the Grace Christian Church at any one time.
Masks will be required to visit with Santa. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be on hand to protect families.
Then on Saturday, the Albion Lions Club will be offering another chance to greet Jolly Old Saint Nick.
The Albion Lions Club is offering a drive thru Santa opportunity from 10 a.m. to noon in the Central Noble High School parking lot. Treats will be handed out.
