MIDDLEBURY — The 79th annual Indiana State Button Show & Competition will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Essenhaus Conference Center, 240 U.S. 20. The theme is “Roaring 20’s: The Bee’s Knees of Buttons.”
Hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 per person.
Clothing button enthusiasts, dealers and collectors from all over Indiana and Michigan will gather for this event. Eighteen competition awards will be judged Friday morning and displayed Friday and Saturday.
A program, “The Roaring ‘20s and the Art and History through Buttons” will be presented Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Various other educations programs will be presented by button club members on art, history, culture, fashion, politics, military, religion and materials such as mother-of-pearl, glass, horn, bone, enamel, porcelain, metals, Bakelite and china.
Three clubs are represented at this show, a new “Button Keepers” club from Nappanee with 23 members, the Indianapolis Button Club and the Wabash Valley Button Club of Terre Haute.
The National Button Society was formed in 1939 and now has more than 3,000 members on four continents. Thirty-nine of the 50 states are represented by state and local button clubs. State button societies have shows in the spring or fall where awards are given to members for their creative and historic button card entries.
The National Button Society annual show is Aug. 1-8 in Springfield, Ill.
