ALBION — The more the merrier.
The Albion Town Council on Aug. 9 approved Wastewater Department Superintendent Terry Forker’s request to double down on the purchase of sludge-eating “bugs” to be placed in Cell 1 of the three-lagoon treatment system.
Forker received permission to purchase an additional $15,000 worth of bugs as a ways to reduce the level of sludge in the bottom of Cell 1.
The town is in the process of having aeration discs installed at the bottom of Cell 1. The discs will rest on whatever sludge is at the bottom of the lagoon, so getting rid of as much possible before the discs are placed is crucial.
There is a bit of a time crunch. The temperature of the water has to be over 50 degrees for the bugs to work. Before fall temps drop the water below that level, Forker asked for the bugs now.
“We want to hit the bugs really hard to eat that sludge,” Forker told the council.
“It makes sense to hit it hard now while it’s effective,” Councilman Darold Smolinske said.
The work aerating Cell 1 will hopefully assist the town in reaching consistent level of ammonia which meet Indiana Department of Environmental Management guidelines.
During the meeting of Aug. 9, Forker reported that workers had installed a new 12-inch inlet pipe which will allow the waste being pumped into the system to spend more time in that first pond.
The original pipe had broken, leading to sewage being in Cell 1 for a shorter period of time before making its way into the second cell.
Forker also received permission from the council to purchase 12 radio reads for his water department, which allow for remote meter reading instead of having to go door-to-door.
Most of the town has been outfitted with the new technology. Forker wanted to order more to be prepared for future growth.
Timing is an issue, since the reads aren’t readily available.
The last batch he ordered in April haven’t come in yet, and he wanted to get his order in for 12 more at a cost of $2,425.
“I just want to keep my inventory up,” Forker said. “I want to stay ahead of it.”
Forker said he already has enough reads for the new construction at the Village of White Oaks.
The council also gave permission for Forker to restock his brass truck with materials needed to connect water mains to homes.
The cost of restocking the truck was $4,245, which will be enough to connect approximately 10 additional homes to the town’s water system.
