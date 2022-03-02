KENDALLVILLE — Mary Kathryn “Mary K” Schlotterback, 104, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Chandler Place in Kendallville.
She was born May 7, 1917, in Noble County, Indiana, to Henry and Ruth (Rowe) Peterson.
She was a 1935 graduate of Ligonier High School.
On May 14, 1939, she married Arthur Stockton. He preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 1952.
Then, on Sept. 30, 1962, she married Franklin D. Schlotterback. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2007.
Mrs. Schlotterback retired after 41 years from Flint & Walling in Kendalville, where she was secretary to the plant manager and engineers.
Mary K. lived all her life in Noble County, except after retirement, when she spent winters in Largo, Florida.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Even though the last several years she couldn’t go to church, her faith remained strong. She continued to worship through devotions, music, and prayer. She enjoyed reading and traveling.
Surviving are two nieces, Karen Hull, of Syracuse and Barbara (Bob) Hinkle, of Rome City; a nephew, Gary Peterson, of Ligonier; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Ream; two brothers, Ellsworth Peterson and Ernest Ray Peterson; and two nieces, Linda DeBolt and Ruth Ann Richards.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Bret Frymier, of Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion, officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.
Burial will follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
