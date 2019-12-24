STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: ANCIENT HISTORY

ACROSS

1. Imposing abode

6. ____ ____ mode

9. Musical finale

13. Declares to be true

14. Bud or chum

15. Petroleum tanker

16. Relating to a gene

17. “La” precursor

18. Big Dipper shape

19. *Between Stone Age and Bronze Age

21. Concentration equalizing process

23. *E in BCE

24. Youngster

25. *The Romans built one at Bath’s hot springs

28. Make like a cat

30. Mountain cover

35. Instinctive motive

37. “General Hospital,” e.g.

39. Fresh Prince: “____ ya later!”

40. Lose coat

41. Upside down frown

43. Original thought

44. Not odds

46. Distinctive elegance

47. Feeling great delight

48. Mr. Selfridge’s sphere of expertise

50. Green-eyed monster

52. *Early christogram Chi ____

53. In the back

55. Granola grain

57. *Italian city, Mount Vesuvius’ victim

61. *Pharaoh’s resting place

65. Tear-jerker

66. *The ____ Peoples, attackers of ancient Egypt

68. *Infamous Athens’ legislator

69. Continental money

70. Lincoln lumber

71. Itsy-bitsy bits

72. Pre-Soviet Russian ruler

73. Opposite of WSW

74. *Per Aristotle, there are 3 categories of this

DOWN

1. Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior

2. Affirm solemnly

3. Wag of a finger

4. Don’t cast your pearls before it

5. Inner wall of a trench

6. Altar holder

7. *____ Tzu, ancient Chinese philosopher

8. Metallic mixture

9. Bye in Palermo

10. Auto pioneer

11. Kosher eatery

12. *One of Greek mythology’s twelve Olympians

15. *Mesoamerica’s earliest known civilization

20. One maxwell per square centimeter

22. ____, snowshoe, tube

24. Movie teaser

25. *Mesopotamia’s earliest civilization

26. Establish validity

27. End of a shoelace

29. *Romulus’ domain

31. Ruler of emirate

32. Mothball substitute

33. 1st letter of Hebrew alphabet

34. *Founder of first Academy in Athens

36. *Virgil wrote of this volcano in the “Aeneid”

38. Blueprint or outline

42. Diplomat on a mission

45. “The Odyssey” temptresses

49. Hula accessory

51. Jamaican gang member

54. Bridal path

56. Divination card

57. *Virgil or Homer

58. Cross to bear

59. Actress Sorvino

60. Standard’s partner

61. One side of a leaf

62. *Euclid’s sphere of expertise, for short

63. International Civil Aviation Org.

64. Take a nap

67. Long, long time

