STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: ANCIENT HISTORY
ACROSS
1. Imposing abode
6. ____ ____ mode
9. Musical finale
13. Declares to be true
14. Bud or chum
15. Petroleum tanker
16. Relating to a gene
17. “La” precursor
18. Big Dipper shape
19. *Between Stone Age and Bronze Age
21. Concentration equalizing process
23. *E in BCE
24. Youngster
25. *The Romans built one at Bath’s hot springs
28. Make like a cat
30. Mountain cover
35. Instinctive motive
37. “General Hospital,” e.g.
39. Fresh Prince: “____ ya later!”
40. Lose coat
41. Upside down frown
43. Original thought
44. Not odds
46. Distinctive elegance
47. Feeling great delight
48. Mr. Selfridge’s sphere of expertise
50. Green-eyed monster
52. *Early christogram Chi ____
53. In the back
55. Granola grain
57. *Italian city, Mount Vesuvius’ victim
61. *Pharaoh’s resting place
65. Tear-jerker
66. *The ____ Peoples, attackers of ancient Egypt
68. *Infamous Athens’ legislator
69. Continental money
70. Lincoln lumber
71. Itsy-bitsy bits
72. Pre-Soviet Russian ruler
73. Opposite of WSW
74. *Per Aristotle, there are 3 categories of this
DOWN
1. Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior
2. Affirm solemnly
3. Wag of a finger
4. Don’t cast your pearls before it
5. Inner wall of a trench
6. Altar holder
7. *____ Tzu, ancient Chinese philosopher
8. Metallic mixture
9. Bye in Palermo
10. Auto pioneer
11. Kosher eatery
12. *One of Greek mythology’s twelve Olympians
15. *Mesoamerica’s earliest known civilization
20. One maxwell per square centimeter
22. ____, snowshoe, tube
24. Movie teaser
25. *Mesopotamia’s earliest civilization
26. Establish validity
27. End of a shoelace
29. *Romulus’ domain
31. Ruler of emirate
32. Mothball substitute
33. 1st letter of Hebrew alphabet
34. *Founder of first Academy in Athens
36. *Virgil wrote of this volcano in the “Aeneid”
38. Blueprint or outline
42. Diplomat on a mission
45. “The Odyssey” temptresses
49. Hula accessory
51. Jamaican gang member
54. Bridal path
56. Divination card
57. *Virgil or Homer
58. Cross to bear
59. Actress Sorvino
60. Standard’s partner
61. One side of a leaf
62. *Euclid’s sphere of expertise, for short
63. International Civil Aviation Org.
64. Take a nap
67. Long, long time
