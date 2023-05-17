Cougar baseball wallops West Noble
ALBION — The Central Noble baseball team improved to 9-8 on the season with a 11-2 victory over West Noble on May 9.
Landyn Champion went the distance on the mound for the Cougars, allowing five hits and striking out seven.
Kaiden Burkhart led the offense with four hits and three RBIs. Tyler Shisler had two hits and three RBIs. Trey Shisler had two hits. Brody Morgan and Carter Wilkinson each added hits.
On Monday, Central Noble thumped Lakewood Park Christian School, 12-2.
Jayden Stump threw five innings for the Cougars, stroking out 11. Tysen Deck, Copas and Lane Wolfe all had three RBIs for the Cougars (10-9).
Softball team wins on senior night
ALBION — The Central Noble softball team (14-7) won on Senior Night on May 9, knocking off county rival West Noble, 11-8.
Kierra Bolen, Grace Swank, Kyleigh Egolf and Kensy Kimmell each collected multiple hits.
Egolf hit her first career home run.
On May 12, Columbia City edged Central Noble, 5-4. Swank had a three-run homer in the first inning to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead after one inning. The Cougars led 4-1 after scoring a run in the top of the sixth, but the Eagles tallied two runs in the home half of the sixth and two more in the seventh to come away from the victory.
Bolen, Egolf and Abby Hile all had hits in the loss.
On Monday, Central Noble defeated Garrett, 9-5.
Kennedy Vice had three hits for the Cougars.
Swank and Kimmell combined to strike out 15 Railroaders.
Cougar tennis falls to Fremont
ALBION — The Central Noble tennis team was swept by Fremont last week, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Jacelyn Hawk and Avery Phillips pushed their opponents to three sets before falling, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
The junior varsity defeated the Eagles, 2-1. Ellie Clevenger won at No. 1 singles for the Cougars, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Bryonna Hayes and Aida McDonald.
Central Noble went on to place fifth as a team in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament, led by fifth-place finishes from Naomi Leffers at No. 1 singles and Kayla Kreger at No. 2 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Moor and Maddie Toner placed sixth, as did Hawk and Phillips at No. 2 doubles.
Audri Kleber placed seventh at No. 3 singles.
