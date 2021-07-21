INDIANAPOLIS — State Auditor Tera Klutz announced July 14 that Indiana closed the 2021 fiscal year with reserves of $3.9 billion.
“Indiana once again exceeded expectations and soared through the recession with one of the fastest recoveries on record to end with a cash reserve of $3.9 billion at the end of June,” Klutz said. “Indiana is poised to make an excess reserve transfer of $1.1 billion, which will be split between retirement funding and a refundable income tax credit for Hoosier taxpayers.”
The annual report, prepared by the State Budget Agency, highlights the state’s fiscal year ending on June 30.
Klutz credits strong fiscal leadership and teamwork for how Indiana was able to financially navigate through the national pandemic and economic uncertainty while ensuring a reasonable state reserve.
“Indiana’s economic future and fiscal responsibility are directly linked. Maintaining sustainable finances creates a better, stronger, more prosperous Hoosier state for the next generation,” Klutz said
“Because of the strong position Indiana occupied going into last year’s unprecedented global pandemic and partnerships at all levels of government, we now find ourselves at a place of full employment and growing economy,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “State fiscal leaders deserve high praise for closely monitoring financial forecasts and then quickly adapting to the facts on Main Street, Indiana.
“We quickly pivoted from managing through a once anticipated recession due to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic to closing the state fiscal year with $3.9 billion in combined reserves. Now, with our 19th straight balanced budget, we are working on everything from mental health programs and health care supports to record increases in K-12 tuition support. We’re investing in state public facilities and infrastructure projects statewide on a level never seen before all the while doing everything we can to create a highly skilled workforce to fill the open jobs of today and tomorrow. Thanks to everyone’s diligent approach, including a bullish private sector, Indiana is positioned to begin the 2022 state fiscal year in a strong financial position that will benefit Hoosiers for years to come.”
Cris Johnston, Office of Management and Budget Director, echoed Klutz’s statements and added “Years of fiscal discipline, sound tax policy, a resilient Indiana economy and federal pandemic financial assistance are all reflected in these impressive year-end results which have presented the opportunity to make strategic investments which will benefit Hoosiers in the years to come.”
“The official revenue forecast on April 15 added $463 million to our projections for FY 2021,” said Zac Jackson, State Budget Director. “In the last 75 days of the fiscal year, we exceeded those projections by an additional $1.222 billion. It’s unprecedented for the General Fund reserve balances to increase by nearly $1.7 billion in less than three months.”
“Indiana continues to be a leader in fiscal responsibility and, with the recent upgrades to the Indiana Transparency Portal, a leader in financial transparency as well,” Klutz said. In May, Klutz updated the Indiana Transparency Portal with local government distribution data as part of the in-depth reports on the state’s revenues and expenditures.
