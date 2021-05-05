ALBION — The Albion Town Council took a high-tech turn in its discussions during the council’s April 26 meeting.
Councilmen Darold Smolinske and John Morr had both watched an economic development video the town had purchased. Smolinske came away with a totally new perspective for attracting businesses to Albion.
The conversation came on the heels of Town Manager Tena Woenker discussing a webinar opportunity May 15 concerning broadband internet access to be put on by the engineering firm DLZ.
Woenker said there are grants which can be applied for concerning such improvements.
“This is important for business,” Morr said. “If there’s anything we can do to improve internet service in Indiana, I think we should.”
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole, who also serves as the town’s tech guru, pointed out the slow internet some people in town are experiencing is different than what is available to business and industry.
Fiber optic cables have already been laid in Albion, but currently only businesses have access to it.
“It’s in town,” Cole said. “It’s available.”
Smolinske and Morr also discussed other things they had learned from the town such as the importance of infrastructure. In one town, one of its major industries opened was accessible by a very poor road.
When trucks were taking the company’s products away for distribution, some of the products were being damaged by being taken on the bumpy road. The town fixed the problem for the industry by fixing the road.
It was pointed out that Weber Road, which has been designated a bypass for heavy truck traffic to Albion’s industries, is also in rough shape.
“Weber Road has been moved up to one of the higher priorities,” Woenker said as far as the town’s paving plan is concerned.
The council also discussed the closure of the Pill Box Pharmacy.
Warsaw-based Pill Box Pharmacy announced in a letter sent to customers April 15 that after two years in operation, its Albion location will be closed effective April 26.
Morr was a driving force behind legislation allowing telepharmacies in the state as well as bringing the Pill Box to Albion. The pharmacy opened on Feb. 11, 2019.
“This month I’m turning the page to a new chapter in my career,” Pill Box owner and president Greg Winn said in his letter. “I’m pleased to announce that Alick’s Home Medical Equipment Inc. is acquiring Pill Box. My team and I look forward to continuing to serve your home medical equipment needs from our Warsaw location under our new name Alick’s Home Medical.
“I’m sorry to share that we are closing our Albion location. We will stop offering our retail pharmacy services on Monday, April 26, 2021.”
Winn’s letter said Albion customers’ prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy in Kendallville.
In May 2019, the Indiana Pharmacy Board gave Winn permission to bring a telepharmacy to 903 Northridge Road, Albion, next to Subway at Northridge Village. Telepharmacies do not have a pharmacist on site, but are supervised by a licensed pharmacist via a secure telecommunications link.
Winn had said at the pharmacy’s opening that people wanting to get a prescription filled will follow the same procedure they do at a traditional pharmacy. But after a technician has filled the prescription, photos will be taken of the bottle it was taken from as well as the prescription label and one of the actual pills. Those photos will be sent to a pharmacist in Warsaw who will make sure the correct medication was dispensed.
The pharmacist was available for consultation via a HIPAA-approved secured video link.
At its opening, Winn described the business as “a full-service retail pharmacy.” In addition to prescriptions, the Albion location had a full line of cough and cold medicines and various other health products such as braces, walkers and shower aids.
During the April 26 council meeting, Morr said he had been in contact with the representatives from the telepharmacy industry in an attempt to woo another telepharmacy to Albion.
Councilman Don Shultz said he had been told by one pharmacy tech that approximately 30 prescriptions per day were being filled at the Albion location.
